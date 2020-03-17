Air Filtration Media Market to generate strong growth by 2020-2027

The Insight Partners published an Exclusive report on “Air Filtration Media Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 150 pages which highly exhibits on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

The increase in awareness and sensitivity toward air pollution, rise in demand for air filters in the healthcare industry, and filth of air quality to increase focus on curbing air pollution are some of the significant factors driving the growth of the air filtration media market. However, the decline in the number of new coal power plants and high capital and operating cost are the major factors hampering the air filtration media market growth. Moreover, a high focus on nanotechnology for air filtration is anticipated to create new opportunities for the air filtration media market.

Get sample PDF copy at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00008393/

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

1. 3M

2. Ahlstrom-Munksjö

3. Aim Nonwovens and Interiors Private Limited

4. AIR FILTERS INC.

5. Cabot Corporation

6. Clean and Science

7. Elta Group

8. Hollingsworth and Vose

9. HVDS

10. Lydall, Inc.

Global Air Filtration Media Market which has been compiled after an in-depth analysis of the market trends prevailing across five geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, and South America). Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2027.

Due to the quick spread of airborne diseases and increasing air pollution, the global air filtration media market is flourishing throughout the globe. The air filtration media market consists of air filters which are multi-layered to filter the impure air. Growing consumer awareness about health and safety and the increase in environmental concerns affecting the quick spread of airborne diseases are expected to benefit the overall air filtration media market growth. The air filtration media are required in several areas such as heating and air conditioning systems, ventilation, gas turbine and air filtration, cleanroom filtration, industrial air filtration, gas turbine air filtration, and locomotive air filtration for cabin and engine air intake.

Air Filtration Media Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

Purchase this Premium Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00008393/

Table of Contents

1. Introduction 40

2. Global Air Filtration Media Market – Key Takeaways 42

3. Global Air Filtration Media Market – Market Landscape 45

4. Global Air Filtration Media Market – Key Market Dynamics 58

5. Global Air Filtration Media Market –Analysis 63

6. Air Filtration Media Market –Global Regulatory Scenario 68

7. Global Air Filtration Media Market Analysis– By Product 76

8. Global Air Filtration Media Market Analysis– By Application 106

9. Global Air Filtration Media Market Analysis– By End User 115

10. North America Air Filtration Media Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 118

11. Europe Air Filtration Media Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 141

12. Asia Pacific Air Filtration Media Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 163

13. Middle East and Africa Air Filtration Media Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 186

14. South and Central America Air Filtration Media Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 208

15. Air Filtration Media Market –Industry Landscape 220

16. Air Filtration Media Market –Key Company Profiles 226

17. Appendix 267