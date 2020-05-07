Air Conditioner Market Growth & Future Trend 2019-2025

An extensive analysis of the Air Conditioner Market strategy of the leading companies in the precision of import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. The report starts by an introduction about the company profiling and a comprehensive review about the strategy concept and the tools that can be used to assess and analyze strategy. It also analyzes the company’s strategy in the light of Porter’s Value Chain, Porter’s Five Forces, SWOT analysis, and recommendation on Balanced Scorecard for supply chain analysis considering few players like India Private Limited, LG Electronics India Private Limited, Samsung India Electronics Private Limited etc.

Summary

The report titled “India Air Conditioner Market Overview, 2017-2022” provides a comprehensive analysis of the air conditioner market in India. The report offers a complete guide to the size and share of the market at a national level. Along with historic data, it also provides the latest sales data – thus allowing you to identify the market segments driving growth. The report also identifies leading companies and brands, along with examining competition among them. Forecasts through four years demonstrate how the market is set to change in coming years. HTF Research employs comprehensive and iterative research methodology focused on minimizing errors in order to provide the most accurate estimates and forecast possible. Additionally, the report includes a brief guide on global air conditioner market.

India Air Conditioner Market Overview, 2017-2022

In India, electric fans have been a major source of cooling from last so many decades. However with growing disposable incomes and rising temperature, urban people are now shifting towards air conditioners. Air conditioners are divided into two segments based on their application I.e. residential and commercial. Residential or room air conditioners are further sub-divided into window air conditioners and split air conditioners. Spilt air conditioners are popular in India whereas the market for window Acs is fast disappearing. In commercial segment, light commercial air conditioners, ducted & packaged, VRF and chillers are the various product types. Along with residential sector, commercial segment is also catching up with the increase in demand of commercial plots, offices, stores, factories and business apartments. Air conditioners with built in air purifiers seem to be the future of urban India due to rising pollution levels in metropolitans. Moreover, increasing awareness regarding inverter technology is propelling consumers as well as manufacturers to shift from standard split air conditioners to inverter Acs. Going forward, consumers will majorly prefer energy-efficient air conditioners due to rising energy prices in the country.

Major companies operating in the air conditioner market of India are Voltas Limited, Daikin Airconditioning India Private Limited, LG Electronics India Private Limited, Samsung India Electronics Private Limited and Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited.

Considered for the Report:

Geography: India

Base Year: FY 2016-17

Estimated Year: FY 2017-18

Forecast Year: FY 2021-22

Objective of the study:

• To present a global and Indian outlook on air conditioner industry.

• To analyze and forecast the market size of Global and India Air Conditioner, in terms of value as well as volume.

• To define, classify and forecast India air conditioner market on the basis of segments like residential/ room air conditioner and commercial air conditioner.

• To further define and forecast India Residential/ Room Air Conditioner Market on the basis of product type (split air conditioner, window air conditioner), region and tonnage.

• To define and forecast India Commercial Air Conditioner Market on the basis of product type like light commercial, ducted & packaged, VRF and chillers.

• To strategically profile leading players, which are operating in the air conditioner industry of India.

Approach for the Report:

HTF Research performed primary as well as secondary research for this study. Initially, a list of manufacturers and suppliers operating in the air conditioner market of India were sourced through secondary sources. With the identified companies and consumers, primary research was carried out which included conducting online surveys, competitor analysis and exhaustive personal interviews – both face to face as well as telephonic basis, to extract maximum information from participants like industry executives/ distributors or consumers. Primary research gave us an idea of segmental revenues, export, pricing, geographical presence, channel partner model, USP etc.

HTF Research seeks secondary data from third-party sources such as published articles, company websites, magazine articles, associations, trade journals, annual reports, government official websites and other paid database sources. In addition, data is also mined from a host of reports in our repository, as well as a number of paid databases of Indian government. Using both primary and secondary information, HTF Research calculated the market size through a bottom-up approach, where manufacturers’ value sales data for different types of air conditioners were recorded and subsequently forecasted for the future years.

Scope of the Report:

“India Air Conditioner Market Overview, 2017-2022’” discusses the following aspects of air conditioner market in India:

• Global Air Conditioner Market Outlook

• Global Air Conditioner Market Size By Value & Forecast

• Global Air Conditioner Market Size By Volume & Forecast

• India Air Conditioner Market Outlook

• India Air Conditioner Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India Air Conditioner Market Size By Volume & Forecast

• India Air Conditioner Market Segmental Analysis: By Segment

• India Residential/ Room Air Conditioner Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India Spilt Air Conditioner Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India Window Air Conditioner Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India Residential/ Room Air Conditioner Market Size By Volume & Forecast

• India Residential/ Room Air Conditioner Market Segmental Analysis: By Company, By Region, By Product Type, By Tonnage

• India Commercial Air Conditioner Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India Light Commercial Air Conditioner Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India Ducted & Packaged Air Conditioner Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India VRF Air Conditioner Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India Chillers Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India Commercial Air Conditioner Market Size By Volume & Forecast

• India Commercial Air Conditioner Market Segmental Analysis: By Product Type

• Key vendors in this market space

Intended Audience:

This report can be useful to Industry consultants, manufacturers, suppliers, associations & organizations related to air conditioning industry, government bodies and other stakeholders to align their market-centric strategies. In addition to marketing & presentations, it will also increase competitive knowledge about the industry.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Air Conditioner Market Outlook

2.1. Market Size By Value

2.2. Market Size By Volume

3. India Air Conditioner Market Outlook

3.1. Market Size By Value

3.2. Market Size By Volume

3.3. Market Share By Segment

3.4. India Residential/ Room Air Conditioner Market Outlook

3.4.1. Market Size By Value

3.4.1.1. Overall Market

3.4.1.2. Spilt Air Conditioner Market

3.4.1.3. Window Air Conditioner Market

3.4.2. Market Size By Volume

3.4.3. Market Share

3.4.3.1. By Company

3.4.3.2. By Region

3.4.3.3. By Product Type

3.4.3.4. By Tonnage

3.5. India Commercial Air Conditioner Market Outlook

3.5.1. Market Size By Value

3.5.1.1. Overall Market

3.5.1.2. Light Commercial Air Conditioner Market

3.5.1.3. Ducted & Packaged Air Conditioner Market

3.5.1.4. VRF Air Conditioner Market

3.5.1.5. Chillers Market

3.5.2. Market Size By Volume

3.5.3. Market Share By Product Type

4. Company Profiles

4.1. Voltas Limited

It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization accordingly.

