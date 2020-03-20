Air Circuit Breaker Market To Boom In Near Future By 2027 Scrutinized In New Research

The air circuit breakers or ACBs operate in the air as arc distinguishing medium at a given atmospheric pressure. This electrical device is used to provide overcurrent and short-circuit protection for circuits over 800 Amps and 10K Amps. These are widely used for a low-voltage interruption and are fast replacing high-voltage oil breakers. Major market players are focusing on product launches and partnerships as part of their growth strategies for the air circuit breaker market during the forecast period.

The air circuit breaker market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing power generation from renewable sources of energy, coupled with the demands for energy storage. Also, the need for reliable and secure power supply is expected to fuel the market growth further. However, increasing competition from the unorganized sector may hinder the growth of the air circuit breaker market during the forecast period. Nevertheless, with smart cities development, the opportunities for market players are endless.

The reports cover key developments in the air circuit breaker market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from air circuit breaker market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for air circuit breaker in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the air circuit breaker market.

The report also includes the profiles of key air circuit breaker companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

ABB Ltd.

C&S Electric Limited

Eaton Corporation

Fuji Electric FA Components & Systems Co., Ltd.

Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co.,Ltd.

Hyundai Heavy Industries

LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

The report analyzes factors affecting air circuit breaker market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the air circuit breaker market in these regions.

