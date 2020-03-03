Air Beds Market 2020- Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Air Beds market will register a 3.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 2802.7 million by 2025, from $ 2469.4 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Air Beds business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Air Beds market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Air Beds value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
PVC
Rubber
Other
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
In-home
Out-home
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
INTEX
Jilong
Insta-bed
Simmons
Best Way
Coleman
FOX
…
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Air Beds consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Air Beds market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Air Beds manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Air Beds with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Air Beds submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Air Beds Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Air Beds Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Air Beds Segment by Type
2.2.1 PVC
2.2.2 Rubber
2.2.3 Other
2.3 Air Beds Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Air Beds Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Air Beds Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Air Beds Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Air Beds Segment by Application
2.4.1 In-home
2.4.2 Out-home
2.5 Air Beds Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Air Beds Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Air Beds Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Air Beds Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Air Beds by Company
3.1 Global Air Beds Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Air Beds Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Air Beds Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Air Beds Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Air Beds Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Air Beds Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Air Beds Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Air Beds Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global Air Beds Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Air Beds Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Air Beds by Regions
4.1 Air Beds by Regions
4.2 Americas Air Beds Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Air Beds Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Air Beds Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Air Beds Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Air Beds Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Air Beds Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas Air Beds Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas Air Beds Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Air Beds Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Air Beds Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC Air Beds Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC Air Beds Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC Air Beds Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Air Beds Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Air Beds by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Air Beds Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Air Beds Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Air Beds Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Air Beds Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Air Beds by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Air Beds Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Air Beds Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Air Beds Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Air Beds Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Air Beds Distributors
10.3 Air Beds Customer
11 Global Air Beds Market Forecast
11.1 Global Air Beds Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global Air Beds Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Air Beds Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global Air Beds Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Air Beds Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Air Beds Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 INTEX
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Air Beds Product Offered
12.1.3 INTEX Air Beds Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 INTEX Latest Developments
12.2 Jilong
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Air Beds Product Offered
12.2.3 Jilong Air Beds Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Jilong Latest Developments
12.3 Insta-bed
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Air Beds Product Offered
12.3.3 Insta-bed Air Beds Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Insta-bed Latest Developments
12.4 Simmons
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Air Beds Product Offered
12.4.3 Simmons Air Beds Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Simmons Latest Developments
12.5 Best Way
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Air Beds Product Offered
12.5.3 Best Way Air Beds Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Best Way Latest Developments
12.6 Coleman
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Air Beds Product Offered
12.6.3 Coleman Air Beds Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Coleman Latest Developments
12.7 FOX
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Air Beds Product Offered
12.7.3 FOX Air Beds Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 FOX Latest Developments
…
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
