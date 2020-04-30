AIDS Treatment Market 2020: Study Navigating the Future Growth Outlook| Abbott, Gilead Sciences, Inc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Mylan N.V, Johnson & Johnson Services

This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing investment from public & private organizations and the government to develop novel drugs for the treatment of genetic disorders. A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Bridge Market Research on AIDS Treatment Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international AIDS Treatment Market. This Report provides detailed market segment level data on the international market. This market report addresses forecast and growth patterns by company, regions and type or application from 2019 to 2026.

According to the World Health Organization, so far HIV/AIDS has claimed 32 million lives and in the year 2018, 770 000 people died from HIV-related causes globally and approximately 37.9 million people are living with HIV at the end of 2018 with 1.7 million new cases of HIV in the year 2018 globally.

Profiling of Market Players:

There Are Many Multinational Companies Are Investing In The Growing Market of AIDS Treatment. The Key Players Observed In The Study Are– Abbott, Gilead Sciences, Inc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Mylan N.V, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Merck & Co., Inc, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Cipla Inc, Hologic, Inc, Pfizer Inc, PointCare, Tarix Orphan, LLC, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Centaur Pharmaceuticals, Sangamo Therapeutics, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, TaiMed Biologics Inc among others.

About this Market:- AIDS (Acquired immunodeficiency syndrome) is caused by an infection of HIV (‎Human immune deficiency virus), is a set of symptoms and disorders developed by advanced HIV infection that interferes with the body’s immune system and destroy the ability to fight infections. Sign and symptoms include weight loss, night sweats, fever, fatigue and recurrent infections. Currently there is no cure exists for AIDS, but strictly following the antiretroviral treatment can slowdown the disease progression and prevent body from secondary infections.

Global AIDS Treatment Market Scope and Market Size:

AIDS treatment market is segmented on the basis of types, mechanism of action, drugs, route of administration, distribution channel and end user. The growth among these specific segments will help users analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and difference in your target markets.

Based on types, the market is segmented into HIV (‎Human Immune Deficiency Virus)-1 and HIV (‎Human Immune Deficiency Virus)-2.

Based on mechanism of action, the AIDS treatment market is segmented into nucleoside/nucleotide reverse transcriptase inhibitors, non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors, protease inhibitors, fusion inhibitors, CCR5 antagonist, integrase inhibitors, monoclonal antibody and others.

Based on drugs, the AIDS treatment market is segmented as abacavir, delavirdine, atazanavir, enfuvirtide, maraviroc, dolutegravir, ibalizumab and others.

Based on the route of administration, the AIDS treatment market is segmented into oral, intravenous and others.

Based on the distribution channel, the AIDS treatment market is segmented as direct, online pharmacy, retailers and others.

Based on end user, the AIDS treatment market is segmented into hospitals, homecare, specialty clinics and others

Market Insights

In April 2019, ViiV Healthcare a subsidiary of GlaxoSmithKline plc received the U.S FDA approval for Dovato (dolutegravir and lamivudine) for the treatment of type 1 (HIV-1) infection. This is the first approved two-drug, fixed-dose and complete regimen for the treatment of HIV. This approval, provide two-drug regimen in a single tablet while eliminating additional toxicity and potential drug interactions from a third drug for patients who have never been treated.

In March 2018, TaiMed Biologics Inc received the U.S FDA approval for Trogarzo (ibalizumab-uiyk), a new type of antiretroviral medication for the treatment of HIV/AIDS. The FDA approval of Trogarzo, significantly change the treatment landscape for millions of patients suffering from AIDS. Customization of the Report

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level.

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

