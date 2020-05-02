AI/ Machine Learning Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2025

In 2017, the global AI/Machine Learning market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global AI/Machine Learning status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the AI/Machine Learning development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
BAIDU
SOUNDHOUND
ZEBRA MEDICAL VISION
PRISMA
IRIS AI
TRADEMARKVISION
DESCARTES LABS
Amazon
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
TensorFlow
Caffe2
Apache MXNet
Market segment by Application, split into
Automotive
Santific Research
Big Date
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global AI/Machine Learning status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the AI/Machine Learning development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of AI/Machine Learning are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
