AI/ Machine Learning Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2025

In 2017, the global AI/Machine Learning market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global AI/Machine Learning status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the AI/Machine Learning development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

GOOGLE

IBM

BAIDU

SOUNDHOUND

ZEBRA MEDICAL VISION

PRISMA

IRIS AI

PINTEREST

TRADEMARKVISION

DESCARTES LABS

Amazon

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

TensorFlow

Caffe2

Apache MXNet

Market segment by Application, split into

Automotive

Santific Research

Big Date

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global AI/Machine Learning status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the AI/Machine Learning development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of AI/Machine Learning are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global AI/Machine Learning Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 TensorFlow

1.4.3 Caffe2

1.4.4 Apache MXNet

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global AI/Machine Learning Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Automotive

1.5.3 Santific Research

1.5.4 Big Date

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 AI/Machine Learning Market Size

2.2 AI/Machine Learning Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 AI/Machine Learning Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 AI/Machine Learning Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 AI/Machine Learning Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global AI/Machine Learning Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global AI/Machine Learning Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global AI/Machine Learning Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 AI/Machine Learning Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players AI/Machine Learning Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into AI/Machine Learning Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global AI/Machine Learning Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global AI/Machine Learning Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States AI/Machine Learning Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 AI/Machine Learning Key Players in United States

5.3 United States AI/Machine Learning Market Size by Type

5.4 United States AI/Machine Learning Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe AI/Machine Learning Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 AI/Machine Learning Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe AI/Machine Learning Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe AI/Machine Learning Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China AI/Machine Learning Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 AI/Machine Learning Key Players in China

7.3 China AI/Machine Learning Market Size by Type

7.4 China AI/Machine Learning Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan AI/Machine Learning Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 AI/Machine Learning Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan AI/Machine Learning Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan AI/Machine Learning Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia AI/Machine Learning Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 AI/Machine Learning Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia AI/Machine Learning Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia AI/Machine Learning Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India AI/Machine Learning Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 AI/Machine Learning Key Players in India

10.3 India AI/Machine Learning Market Size by Type

10.4 India AI/Machine Learning Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America AI/Machine Learning Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 AI/Machine Learning Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America AI/Machine Learning Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America AI/Machine Learning Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 GOOGLE

12.1.1 GOOGLE Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 AI/Machine Learning Introduction

12.1.4 GOOGLE Revenue in AI/Machine Learning Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 GOOGLE Recent Development

12.2 IBM

12.2.1 IBM Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 AI/Machine Learning Introduction

12.2.4 IBM Revenue in AI/Machine Learning Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 IBM Recent Development

12.3 BAIDU

12.3.1 BAIDU Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 AI/Machine Learning Introduction

12.3.4 BAIDU Revenue in AI/Machine Learning Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 BAIDU Recent Development

12.4 SOUNDHOUND

12.4.1 SOUNDHOUND Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 AI/Machine Learning Introduction

12.4.4 SOUNDHOUND Revenue in AI/Machine Learning Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 SOUNDHOUND Recent Development

12.5 ZEBRA MEDICAL VISION

12.5.1 ZEBRA MEDICAL VISION Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 AI/Machine Learning Introduction

12.5.4 ZEBRA MEDICAL VISION Revenue in AI/Machine Learning Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 ZEBRA MEDICAL VISION Recent Development

12.6 PRISMA

12.6.1 PRISMA Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 AI/Machine Learning Introduction

12.6.4 PRISMA Revenue in AI/Machine Learning Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 PRISMA Recent Development

12.7 IRIS AI

12.7.1 IRIS AI Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 AI/Machine Learning Introduction

12.7.4 IRIS AI Revenue in AI/Machine Learning Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 IRIS AI Recent Development

12.8 PINTEREST

12.8.1 PINTEREST Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 AI/Machine Learning Introduction

12.8.4 PINTEREST Revenue in AI/Machine Learning Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 PINTEREST Recent Development

12.9 TRADEMARKVISION

12.9.1 TRADEMARKVISION Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 AI/Machine Learning Introduction

12.9.4 TRADEMARKVISION Revenue in AI/Machine Learning Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 TRADEMARKVISION Recent Development

12.10 DESCARTES LABS

12.10.1 DESCARTES LABS Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 AI/Machine Learning Introduction

12.10.4 DESCARTES LABS Revenue in AI/Machine Learning Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 DESCARTES LABS Recent Development

12.11 Amazon

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

