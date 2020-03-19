AI IN SOCIAL MEDIA MARKET WITH RISING TRENDS AND TECHNOLOGY BY 2025 | TOP COMPANIES ANALYSIS- GOOGLE, FACEBOOK, ADOBE, AMAZON, SALESFORCE, BAIDU, TWITTER, SNAP

Orian Market Research Consultant sells market research report “Global AI in Social Media Market, Forecast Till 2025”: It is predicted that by 2020, 30% of digital commerce revenue growth will be due to the use of artificial intelligence technologies.

The Global AI in Social Media Market was valued to be more than USD xx million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 28.5% by 2025. Increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI) in smart devices including smartphones, and tablets among others, is driving the demand for global AI in social media market.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Google, Facebook, Adobe Systems, Amazon Web Services, IBM Corporation, Salesforce, Baidu, Twitter, Snap, and Clarabridge, among others.

1. Methodology And Market Scope

2. Ai In Social Media Market — Industry Outlook

3. Ai In Social Media Market Technology Outlook

4. Ai In Social Media Market Application Outlook

5. Ai In Social Media Market Regional Outlook

6. Competitive Landscape

Organizations are deploying AI integrated social media to reach their customers and understand their requirements. Increasing use of innovative customer relationship management strategies and technologies to understand, grow, and manage customer experiences is fueling the AI in social media market globally.

North America is expected to dominate the AI in social media market, owing to increased use of AI in social media technologies for various applications, such as sales and marketing, among others.

Target Audience:

• AI in Social Media providers

• Research and consulting firms

• Government and research organizations

• Associations and industry bodies

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

• Original Equipment Manufacturer

• Technology Supplier

• Distributors

• Government Body & Associations

• Research Institute

