AI In Food & Beverage Market Latest Growth, Trends Analysis And Forecast by 2026

The global market of AI in Food & Beverage projected a CAGR rise of 42.5% to reach 12.58 billion USD by 2026. Changes in consumer demand to favor easy, inexpensive and easily accessible food options have resulted in a transformation in the food and beverage industry, with market leaders leveraging advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning to scale up operations and helping businesses remain relevant in a challenging market environment.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a process of producing smart machines that function and react like humans. The aim is to teach the machines just the way humans think intelligently. The computers have done what they were told to do so up to now. But they’ll think and behave like a human with AI machines. The food processing industry leverages the AI to improve different offers, automate processes and deliver better customer experience. Innovations in the automation industry have started to affect the other industrial processes.

Food and beverage industries are also rapidly transforming and have improved the various ways food is packaged and delivered. Despite facing several challenges to move towards automation, the food industry has managed to put in place a number of automatic processes. Food manufacturers are exploring various ways of improving efficiency through automation, whether it is actual food production or packaging.

With every passing day, the rising number of customers to be addressed by food and beverage companies is overwhelming and it needs enormous efforts to engage with customers. Using AI-enabled algorithms, Artificial Intelligence uses data derived from past records, so that sales-related outcomes can be predicted for a specified time.

Industries take considerable time to figure out the food items and materials. AI will help companies conduct fast and effortless sorting, as the sensor-based optical sorting technique that it applies can save companies significant time and effort on sorting. By automated sorting, the businesses will also be able to reduce labor costs. Therefore, businesses have a huge opportunity to make money by reducing waste and increasing yields, therefore ensuring better quality.

