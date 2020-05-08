AI in Agriculture Market 2020: Global Industry Size, Share, Application, Growth, Top Manufacturers (Texas, Virginia, New York, Pennsylvania, California, Florida etc.) & Forecast to 2026

AI in Agriculture Market 2020- Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global market of AI in Agriculture industry, including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand, and AI in Agriculture Industry import/export. The total market is further divided by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis. The report then estimates market development trends of the AI in Agriculture industry till forecast to 2026.

Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of AI in Agriculture industry, including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. The total market is further divided by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis. The report then estimates, market development trends of the AI in Agriculture industry till forecast to 2025. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics, the cost structure is also carried out. In the end,the report makes some important proposals for a new project of AI in Agriculture industry before evaluating its feasibility.

Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2020-2026 global and AI in Agriculture industry covering all important parameters. The report features a key market flow of division. The Various definitions and classification of the industry, applications of the industry and chain structure are given. The present market situation and prospects of the sector also have been examined. Additionally, prime strategic activities in the market, which includes product developments, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships etc. are discussed.

The Top Companies Analyzed

• IBM

• Deere & Company

• Microsoft

• Agribotix

• The Climate Corporation (Subsidiary of Monsanto)

• Granular

• Descartes Labs

• Prospera

• Mavrx

• Awhere

• Gamaya

• Ec2ce

• …

No. of Report Pages: 117

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Hardware

Software

AI-As-A-Service

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Precision Farming

Livestock Monitoring

Drone Analytics

Agriculture Robots

Other Applications

The years considered to estimate the market size of the AI in Agriculture are as follows:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019-2025

Major Points of Table and Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

…

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 AI in Agriculture Market Size

2.2 AI in Agriculture Growth Trends by Regions

…

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 AI in Agriculture Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global AI in Agriculture Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

…

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global AI in Agriculture Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global AI in Agriculture Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States AI in Agriculture Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 AI in Agriculture Key Players in United States

…

6 Europe

6.1 Europe AI in Agriculture Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 AI in Agriculture Key Players in Europe

…

7 China

7.1 China AI in Agriculture Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 AI in Agriculture Key Players in China

…

8 Japan

8.1 Japan AI in Agriculture Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 AI in Agriculture Key Players in Japan

…

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia AI in Agriculture Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 AI in Agriculture Key Players in Southeast Asia

…

10 India

10.1 India AI in Agriculture Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 AI in Agriculture Key Players in India

…

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America AI in Agriculture Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 AI in Agriculture Key Players in Central & South America

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 IBM

12.1.1 IBM Company Details

…

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

…

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

…

Some List of Tables and Figures

1. Table AI in Agriculture Key Market Segments

2. Table Key Players AI in Agriculture Covered

3. Table Global AI in Agriculture Market Size Growth Rate by Type 2014-2025 (Million US$)

4. Figure Global AI in Agriculture Market Size Market Share by Type 2014-2025

5. Figure Hardware Figures

6. Table Key Players of Hardware

7. Figure Software Figures

8. Table Key Players of Software

9. Figure AI-As-A-Service Figures

10. Table Key Players of AI-As-A-Service

11. Table Global AI in Agriculture Market Size Growth by Application 2014-2025 (Million US$)

12. Figure Precision Farming Case Studies

13. Figure Livestock Monitoring Case Studies

14. Figure Drone Analytics Case Studies

15. Figure Agriculture Robots Case Studies

16. Figure Other Applications Case Studies

17. Figure AI in Agriculture Report Years Considered

18. Table Global AI in Agriculture Market Size 2014-2025 (Million US$)

19. …

