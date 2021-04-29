Agrifood Blockchain Market Analysis by Key Players, Type, Applications and Forecasts to 2020-2026

This report focuses on the overall status of the agri-food blockchain, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the key players. The objectives of the study are to present the development of the agro-food blockchain in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America.

The main actors covered in this study

IBM

Microsoft

SAP

Ripe.Io

Oracle

Ambrosus

Origintrail

Arc-Net

Blockgrain

Agridigital

Chainvine

Vechain

GitHub

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into

Public Blockchain

Private Blockchain

Market segment by application, divided into food

producers

manufacturers / processors

retailers

Other

market sector by region / country, this report covers

North America in

Europe

China

Japan South

Asia – Central

India

and South America

The objectives of the study of this report are:

Analyze the overall state of Agrifood Blockchain, future forecasts, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

Present the development of the agri-food blockchain in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America.

Establish a strategic profile of the main players and thoroughly analyze their development plan and strategies.

Define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the agri-food blockchain market are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base year: 2019

Estimated year: 2020

Forecast year 2020 to 2026

For information on data by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Contents

Chapter One: Overview of the Report

1.1 Scope of the study

1.2 Key market segments

1.3 Actors covered: classification by income of the agri-food blockchain

1.4 Market analysis by type

1.4.1 Growth rate in the size of the global agri-food blockchain market by type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Public blockchain

1.4.3 Private blockchain

1.5 Market by application

1.5.1 Share of the global agri-food blockchain market by application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Producers

1.5.3 Food manufacturers / processors

1.5.4 Retailers

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Objectives of the study

1.7 Years considered

Chapter Two: Trends in Global Growth by Region

2.1 Outlook for the agri-food blockchain market (2015-2026)

2.2 Growth trends in the agri-food blockchain by region

2.2.1 Size of the agri-food blockchain market by region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Agrifood Historical blockchain market share by region (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Expected size of the agri-food blockchain market by region (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry trends and growth strategy

2.3.1 Trends in

market 2.3.2 Main market factors

2.3.3 Market challenges

2.3. 4 Analysis of Porter’s five forces

2.3.5 Growth strategy for the agri-food blockchain market

2.3.6 Main interviews with the main players in the agri-food blockchain (opinion leaders)

Chapter Three: Landscape of competition by the main players

3.1 Main global players in the agri-food blockchain by market size

Suite …

