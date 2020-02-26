Agriculture Robots Market: Industry Trends and Developments2017 – 2025

Agriculture Robots Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Agriculture Robots is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Agriculture Robots in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Drivers and Restraints

A plethora of benefits offered by agriculture robots such as accuracy and precision, minimal requirement of human labor, faster task accomplishment, cost benefits, and fatigueless functioning will encourage their wider adoption across the global agricultural industry. The rising labor cost is creating substantial demand for automation in the agriculture sector. A few of the innovations expected to bolster adoption of agriculture robots in the long run are use of wireless sensors, driverless tractors, penetration of wearable and drones, proliferation of controls and systems driven robots, and the rising demand for the 3D printing technology in the agriculture sector.

Besides these, penetration of the Internet of Things (IoT) will pave way for the popularity of “smart farming”, which also promises considerable growth opportunities for the market. The rising focus on improving farm yield by leveraging the latest technologies based on satellite is another driver, which the market is expected to benefit from over the forecast period. Due to the fact that natural resources such as land, labor, and water are limited, adopting technology will emerge as the key of improving agricultural production to feed the increasing masses. Given the scenario, agribots are likely to play a vital role and are expected to be used across vital stages of agriculture cycle such as harvesting, watering, sowing, and seeding.

On the downside, agricultural robotics need extensive research in order make machines make logical sense of the complex biological environment. Therefore, challenges prevailing in terms of proper execution of machines without destroying the field or crops could limit the adoption of the technology.

Global Agriculture Robots Market: Regional Outlook

Regionally, the global agriculture robots market can be segmented into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and Rest of the World. The demand for agriculture robot is significant high in countries exhibiting high demand for advanced technologies. For instance, the market has found lucrative opportunities in Japan, Australia, Mexico, China, and Canada. In the forthcoming years, the market is expected to witness considerable growth as both Europe and Asia Pacific exhibit a high rate of uptake. However, the U.S. will continue ranking as the fastest growing market and thus exhibit the highest CAGR over the course of the report’s forecast period.

Global Agriculture Robots Market: Vendor Landscape

Some of the leading players operating in the global agriculture robots market are Autonomous Tractor Corporation, ISO Group, AGROBOT-Soluciones Robóticas Agrícolas SL, Blue River Technology, Inc., Autonomous Solution Inc., Agribotix LLC, Deere & Company, Energid Technologies Co., and Yamaha Corporation.

