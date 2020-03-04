Agriculture Packaging Market Will Make a Huge Impact in Near Future

In this report, XploreMR offers a 10-year forecast of the global agriculture packaging market between 2018 and 2028. In terms of value, the market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period. The study reveals market dynamics in seven geographic segments along with market analysis for current market environment and future scenario over the forecast period.

Report Description

This XploreMR report studies the global agriculture packaging market for the period 2018–2028. The prime objective of this report is to offer insights and key market trends pertaining to the global agriculture packaging market that are gradually helping transform global businesses.

The market numbers have been assessed on the basis of consumption and weighted average pricing of agriculture packaging on the basis of material type. The global agriculture packaging market report begins with the executive summary for various categories and their share in the agriculture packaging market. It is followed by market dynamics and overview of the global agriculture packaging market, which includes XploreMR analysis of market drivers, restraints, and trends that are affecting growth of the agriculture packaging market. Furthermore, to understand the popularity of the market segment, the attractiveness index and BPS analysis with elaborated insights on the same is provided, which will show the market’s attractiveness based on factors such as CAGR and incremental opportunity. To show the performance of the agriculture packaging market in each country and region, BPS and Y-o-Y growth analysis is provided.

The global market for agriculture packaging is segmented as per product type, material type, barrier type, and application. As per product type, global market for agriculture packaging is segmented into pouches, bags/bins, silo bags, clamshells, bottle, trays, bulk containers, and others. On the basis of material type, the global agriculture packaging market is segmented into plastic, paper board, glass, jute, and others. In addition, based on the barrier type, the global agriculture packaging market is segmented into low barrier, medium barrier and high barrier. Furthermore, based on the application, the global agriculture packaging market is segmented into seeds & pesticides, silage, food grains and vegetables & fruits.

The next section of the report highlights the agriculture packaging market, by region, and provides the market outlook for 2018–2028. The study investigates the Y-o-Y growth regionally, as well as analyses the drivers that influence the regional agriculture packaging market. Main regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia – Pacific excluding Japan, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Japan. The report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional agriculture packaging market for 2018–2028.

To ascertain the market size in terms of value and volume, revenue generated by the key manufacturers and their respective production capacity is taken into consideration. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue generated by value, across the agriculture packaging market. In order to provide an accurate forecast, we initiated by sizing up the current market, which forms the basis on how the agriculture packaging market is expected to develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome on the basis of three different types of analysis; based on supply side, downstream industry demand and the economic envelope. In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse the market based on key parameters, such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth rates, to understand the predictability of the agriculture packaging market and identify the right opportunities across the market.

The market segment for global agriculture packaging market have been analysed in terms of basis point share (BPS) to understand the individual segment’s relative contributions to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identifying various key trends in the agriculture packaging market. Another key feature of this report is the analysis of key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. Absolute dollar opportunity is critical for evaluating the scope of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a delivery perspective of the agriculture packaging market. The overall absolute dollar opportunity along with the segmental split is mentioned in the report.

To understand key growth segments in terms of growth and adoption for agriculture packaging globally, XploreMR developed the agriculture packaging market ‘Attractiveness Index.’ The resulting index should help providers identify real market opportunities.

In the final section of the report on agriculture packaging, the ‘dashboard view’ of the companies is provided to compare the current industrial scenario and their contribution in total agriculture packaging market. Moreover, it is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment. Report audiences can gain segment-specific manufacturer insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on the in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the agriculture packaging marketplace.

Detailed profiles of companies are also included in the report to evaluate their strategies, key product offerings and recent developments. Key players operating in the global market for agriculture packaging include Bemis Company, Inc., Sonoco Products Company, Mondi Group, LC Packaging International BV, Packaging Corporation of America, H.B. Fuller Company, Atlantic Packaging, NNZ Group, Parakh Agro Industries Ltd., International Paper Company, DS Smith Plc, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp, Silgan Holdings, Inc., Tetra Pak International S.A., Greif, Inc., Time Technoplast Ltd., Berry Global, Inc., Proampac LLC, and Klöckner Pentaplast Group.

Key Segments Covered

By Product Type

Pouches

Bags / Bins

Silo bags

Clamshells

Bottle

Trays

Bulk Containers

Others

By Material Type

Plastic

Rigid

Flexible

Paper Board

Corrugated Board

Carton board

Glass

Jute

Others

By Barrier Type

Low-barrier

Medium-barrier

High-barrier

By Application

Seeds & Pesticides

Silage

Food grains

Vegetable & Fruits

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

Germany

Spain

Italy

U.K.

France

Benelux

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Ukraine

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

China

India

ASEAN

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

GCC

Northern Africa

Turkey

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Japan

