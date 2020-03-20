Agriculture Equipment Market Top Competitors and Future Prospects 2020-2025

“Agriculture Equipment Market” Report Provides a Basic Overview Of The Industry Including Its Definition, Applications and Manufacturing Technology.

The Agriculture Equipment market has witnessed growth from USD XX million to USD XX million from 2014 to 2019. With the CAGR of X.X%, this market is estimated to reach USD XX million in 2026.

The report mainly studies the size, recent trends and development status of the Agriculture Equipment market, as well as investment opportunities, government policy, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), supply chain and competitive landscape. Technological innovation and advancement will further optimize the performance of the product, making it more widely used in downstream applications. Moreover, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis (potential entrants, suppliers, substitutes, buyers, industry competitors) provides crucial information for knowing the Agriculture Equipment market.

Major Players in the global Agriculture Equipment market include:

Rabe

JCB

Kubota

Same Deutz-Fahr

Double L

Ten Square

AGCO

Dongfeng

Menoble

Kverneland

JL Farm Equipment

YTO

Nonghaha

Kinze

Monosem

Woer

AgriArgo

CNH

New Holland

Farmers Equipment

Grimme

Great Plains

Oxbo

Shifeng

Challenger

John Deere

ZhongJi South

Top Air

On the basis of types, the Agriculture Equipment market is primarily split into:

Agriculture tractors

Harvesters

Soil preparation & cultivation equipment

Agriculture spraying equipment

Hay & forage equipment

Irrigation & crop processing equipment

Other agriculture equipment

On the basis of applications, the market covers:

Land Development & Seed Bed Preparation

Sowing & Planting

Weed Cultivation

Plant Protection

Harvesting & Threshing

Post-Harvest & Agro Processing

Others

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, and forecast (2014-2026) of the following regions:

United States

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

Other Regions

Chapter 1 provides an overview of Agriculture Equipment market, containing global revenue, global production, sales, and CAGR. The forecast and analysis of Agriculture Equipment market by type, application, and region are also presented in this chapter.

Chapter 2 is about the market landscape and major players. It provides competitive situation and market concentration status along with the basic information of these players.

Chapter 3 provides a full-scale analysis of major players in Agriculture Equipment industry. The basic information, as well as the profiles, applications and specifications of products market performance along with Business Overview are offered.

Chapter 4 gives a worldwide view of Agriculture Equipment market. It includes production, market share revenue, price, and the growth rate by type.

Chapter 5 focuses on the application of Agriculture Equipment, by analyzing the consumption and its growth rate of each application.

Chapter 6 is about production, consumption, export, and import of Agriculture Equipment in each region.

Chapter 7 pays attention to the production, revenue, price and gross margin of Agriculture Equipment in markets of different regions. The analysis on production, revenue, price and gross margin of the global market is covered in this part.

Chapter 8 concentrates on manufacturing analysis, including key raw material analysis, cost structure analysis and process analysis, making up a comprehensive analysis of manufacturing cost.

Chapter 9 introduces the industrial chain of Agriculture Equipment. Industrial chain analysis, raw material sources and downstream buyers are analyzed in this chapter.

Chapter 10 provides clear insights into market dynamics.

Chapter 11 prospects the whole Agriculture Equipment market, including the global production and revenue forecast, regional forecast. It also foresees the Agriculture Equipment market by type and application.

Chapter 12 concludes the research findings and refines all the highlights of the study.

Chapter 13 introduces the research methodology and sources of research data for your understanding.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

