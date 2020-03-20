Agriculture Equipment Market Top Competitors and Future Prospects 2020-2025

“Agriculture Equipment Market” Report Provides a Basic Overview Of The Industry Including Its Definition, Applications and Manufacturing Technology.
The Agriculture Equipment market has witnessed growth from USD XX million to USD XX million from 2014 to 2019. With the CAGR of X.X%, this market is estimated to reach USD XX million in 2026.
The report mainly studies the size, recent trends and development status of the Agriculture Equipment market, as well as investment opportunities, government policy, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), supply chain and competitive landscape. Technological innovation and advancement will further optimize the performance of the product, making it more widely used in downstream applications. Moreover, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis (potential entrants, suppliers, substitutes, buyers, industry competitors) provides crucial information for knowing the Agriculture Equipment market.
Major Players in the global Agriculture Equipment market include:
Rabe
JCB
Kubota
Same Deutz-Fahr
Double L
Ten Square
AGCO
Dongfeng
Menoble
Kverneland
JL Farm Equipment
YTO
Nonghaha
Kinze
Monosem
Woer
AgriArgo
CNH
New Holland
Farmers Equipment
Grimme
Great Plains
Oxbo
Shifeng
Challenger
John Deere
ZhongJi South
Top Air
On the basis of types, the Agriculture Equipment market is primarily split into:
Agriculture tractors
Harvesters
Soil preparation & cultivation equipment
Agriculture spraying equipment
Hay & forage equipment
Irrigation & crop processing equipment
Other agriculture equipment
On the basis of applications, the market covers:
Land Development & Seed Bed Preparation
Sowing & Planting
Weed Cultivation
Plant Protection
Harvesting & Threshing
Post-Harvest & Agro Processing
Others
Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, and forecast (2014-2026) of the following regions:
United States
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)
Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)
Other Regions
Chapter 1 provides an overview of Agriculture Equipment market, containing global revenue, global production, sales, and CAGR. The forecast and analysis of Agriculture Equipment market by type, application, and region are also presented in this chapter.
Chapter 2 is about the market landscape and major players. It provides competitive situation and market concentration status along with the basic information of these players.
Chapter 3 provides a full-scale analysis of major players in Agriculture Equipment industry. The basic information, as well as the profiles, applications and specifications of products market performance along with Business Overview are offered.
Chapter 4 gives a worldwide view of Agriculture Equipment market. It includes production, market share revenue, price, and the growth rate by type.
Chapter 5 focuses on the application of Agriculture Equipment, by analyzing the consumption and its growth rate of each application.
Chapter 6 is about production, consumption, export, and import of Agriculture Equipment in each region.
Chapter 7 pays attention to the production, revenue, price and gross margin of Agriculture Equipment in markets of different regions. The analysis on production, revenue, price and gross margin of the global market is covered in this part.
Chapter 8 concentrates on manufacturing analysis, including key raw material analysis, cost structure analysis and process analysis, making up a comprehensive analysis of manufacturing cost.
Chapter 9 introduces the industrial chain of Agriculture Equipment. Industrial chain analysis, raw material sources and downstream buyers are analyzed in this chapter.
Chapter 10 provides clear insights into market dynamics.
Chapter 11 prospects the whole Agriculture Equipment market, including the global production and revenue forecast, regional forecast. It also foresees the Agriculture Equipment market by type and application.
Chapter 12 concludes the research findings and refines all the highlights of the study.
Chapter 13 introduces the research methodology and sources of research data for your understanding.
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026
Chapter One: Agriculture Equipment Market Overview
Chapter Two: Global Agriculture Equipment Market Landscape by Player
Chapter Three: Players Profiles
Chapter Four: Global Agriculture Equipment Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
Chapter Five: Global Agriculture Equipment Market Analysis by Application
Chapter Six: Global Agriculture Equipment Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2014-2019)
Chapter Seven: Global Agriculture Equipment Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2014-2019)
Chapter Eight: Agriculture Equipment Manufacturing Analysis
Chapter Nine: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics
Chapter Eleven: Global Agriculture Equipment Market Forecast (2019-2026)
Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Thirteen: Appendix
