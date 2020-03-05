Agriculture Drones Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2025 | Trimble Navigation Limited, DJI Technology Co., Ltd., Parrot SA, Drone Deploy

The ‘ Agriculture Drones market’ research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Agriculture Drones market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Agriculture Drones market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar & Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

Agriculture Drones Market valued approximately USD 434 Million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 38% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The rising demand for quality food crops due to growing population is the key factor drives the market growth furthermore, increasing adoption of advanced technologies to enhance crop production and rising venture funding increases the acceptance of agricultural drones. Growing adoption of mobile devices and advance technologies in components such as mapping software, camera, and others are estimated to support the growth of Agriculture Drones market. However, lack of trained pilots is the major restraining factor in the growth of the market.

Agriculture Drones are used on agriculture lands and farms for crop scouting, crop health monitoring, weed detection, variable rate application, and livestock management. Components such as controllers, propulsion systems, cameras and navigation systems are used to grow production and improve crop yield. Agriculture drones provides farmers to automate farm activities, and improves crop yield which also minimize labor costs.

Professional Key players: Trimble Navigation Limited, DJI Technology Co., Ltd., Parrot SA, Drone Deploy, Agribotix LLC, Honeycomb Corporation, Aerovironment, Inc., Eagle UAV Services LLC, 3D Robptics Inc., AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc., and Autocopter Corp

By Component (Hardware, Software, Services) by Type (Fixed wing, Rotary blade, hybrid) by application (Crop Scouting, Variable Rate Application, Field Mapping, Livestock Management, Others)

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

