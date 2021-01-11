Agriculture Drone Market Outlook: 2020 the Year on a Positive Note

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Agriculture Drone Market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, type of product and deal landscapes. The major market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, product portfolio, and revenue of market from 2020 to 2024.

This market research report looks into and analyzes the Global Agriculture Drone Market and illustrates a comprehensive evaluation of its evolution and its specifications. Another aspect that was considered is the cost analysis of the main products dominant in the Global Market considering the profit margin of the manufacturers.

An agricultural drone is an unmanned aerial vehicle used in the farming for monitoring crop growth, field surveying/scouting, nitrogen recommendation, crop scouting, and others. These drones are used to collect information and analyze the actual view of fields. The agricultural drone market has high growth prospects owing to increasing demand from the emerging economies and increasing government exemption for the use of drones in the agricultural sector. Further, market players are focusing on drone automation and developing batteries to increase the flying period of drones expected to drive the demand for agricultural drones over the forecasted period.This growth is primarily driven by Increasing Adoption of Drones in the Agricultural Industry and AI And Machine Learning Deployment to Boost Drone Automation.

Major Players in Agriculture Drone Market Include,

DJI (China), 3DR (United States), Trimble Navigation Limited (United States), DroneDeploy (United States), AgEagle LLC (United States), Agribotix LLC (United States), AutoCopter Corp. (United States), Delair-Tech (France), Eagle UAV Services (United States), HoneyComb Corporation (United States), PrecisionHawk (United States) and Parrot SA (France) etc

This research is categorized differently considering the various aspects of this market. It also evaluates the current situation and the future of the market by using the forecast horizon. The forecast is analyzed based on the volume and revenue of this market. The tools used for analyzing the Global Agriculture Drone Market research report include SWOT analysis.

Market Drivers

Increasing Adoption of Drones in the Agricultural Industry

AI And Machine Learning Deployment to Boost Drone Automation

Market Trend

Emphasizing On Development of Batteries to Increase the Flying Period of Drones

Restraints

Lack of Skilled Drone Operators

Security and Safety Concerns Regarding Drones

Opportunities

Growing Demand from the Emerging Economies and Increasing Government Exemptions for the Use of UAV Drones in Agricultural Industry

Challenges

Lack of Appropriate Air Traffic Management for UAV Drones

On the basis of geographical regions, the Global Agriculture Drone Market is segmented broadly into Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The global market is still in its exploratory stage in most of the regions but it holds the promising potential to flourish steadily in coming years. The major companies investing in this market are situated in Canada, U.K., and the US, India, China and some more countries of Asia Pacific region. Consequently, Asia Pacific, North America, and Western Europe are estimated to hold more than half of the market shares, collectively in coming years.

The Global Agriculture Drone Market in terms of investment potential in various segments of the market and illustrate the feasibility of explaining the feasibility of a new project to be successful in the near future. The core segmentation of the global market is based on product types, SMEs and large corporations. The report also collects data for each major player in the market based on current company profiles, gross margins, sales prices, sales revenue, sales volume, photos, product specifications and up-to-date contact information.

Table of Content

Global Agriculture Drone Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Global Agriculture Drone Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Productions, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Agriculture Drone Market Forecast

