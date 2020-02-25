Agricultural Robots Market Industry Growth, Product, Top Manufacturers, Market Share, Geography Trends & Forecasts

The global Agricultural Robots market is anticipated to reach around USD 19,378.5 million by 2026 according to a new research published by Polaris Market Research. In 2017, the milking robots segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. North America is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market in 2017.

There has been an increasing adoption of agricultural robots across the world owing to growing agricultural industry, and high-demand for food crops. The growing population, and increasing automation of farm operations further supports the Agricultural Robots market growth. The global agricultural robots market is driven by the increasing need to improve the quality of crops produced, maximize crop production, and enhance productivity. Other factors driving the growth of this market include growth in the global agricultural industry, reducing availability of labors, and increasing labor costs. Increasing need of agricultural robots in farming, dairy production, and green plantation operations has created the need to develop new innovative products for diversified application areas in these sectors. However, high initial investment restricts the growth of the agricultural robots market. Growing demand from emerging economies, and technological advancements are factors expected to provide numerous growth opportunities during the forecast period.

The leading players in the Agricultural Robots market are introducing advanced products to cater to the growing demand of consumers. Agrobot SW 6010 is a harvester robot used for fruit picking and sorting. The Hortibot is a self-propelled robotic system, which works in coordination with global positioning system (GPS) system and can be managed by smartphone application. It has the capability to recognize and cut 25 various types of weeds. Asterix Project, a robot by Adigo is used for spraying herbicides in fields.

The North America Agricultural Robots Market generated the highest revenue in the market in 2017. The increasing population, and growing demand for high quality crops drives the growth of this market. Growing cost of labor, and increasing automation in agricultural practices further support market growth. Increasing investments and subsidies in the agriculture sector by governments are expected to boost the adoption of robots for increased productivity in farms. Increasing need to improve food quality and productivity along with increased industrialization and automation of farming equipment further supplements the growth of Agricultural Robots Market.

The different types of agricultural robots include milking robots, harvesting robots, drones, driverless tractors, and others. In 2017, milking robots accounted for the largest share in the global market. Milking robots are used as an automated milking system in the dairy sector. Lely Astronaut A4 milking machine by Lely is one of the popular products available in the market for milking applications. An innovative product available in this category is Voyager robotic fencer, which is developed by Lely. This robot is used as an automated grazing control system for dairy cows.

The leading companies profiled in the Agricultural Robots Market report include AG Leader Technology, AGCO Corporation, Harvest Automation, Inc., Drone Deploy, Agribotix LLC, Deere & Company, Boumatic Robotics, B.V., Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc., Autonomous Solutions, Inc., GEA Group, CLAAS KGaA mbH, and CNH Industrial. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

Table of Contents

1. Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key take-away

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

3. Agricultural Robots Market Insights

3.1. Agricultural Robots – Industry snapshot

3.2. Agricultural Robots – Ecosystem analysis

3.3. Agricultural Robots Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Agricultural robots – Market Forces

3.3.1.1. Agricultural Robots Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.2. Agricultural Robots Market Restraint/Challenges analysis

3.3.1.3. Agricultural Robots Market Opportunity Analysis

3.4. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.4.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.4.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.4.3. Threat of substitute

3.4.4. Threat of new entrant

3.4.5. Degree of competition

3.5. Agricultural Robots Market PEST Analysis, 2016

3.6. Agricultural Robots Market Value Chain Analysis

3.7. Agricultural Robots Industry Trends

3.8. Competitive Ranking Analysis

4. Agricultural Robots Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Component

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. Hardware

4.3. Software

4.4. Services

5. Agricultural Robots Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Type

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Milking Robots

5.3. Harvesting Robots

5.4. Drones

5.5. Driverless Tractors

5.6. Others

6. Agricultural Robots Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Application

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Crop Management

6.3. Irrigation Management

6.4. Inventory Management

6.5. Soil Management

6.6. Dairy Management

6.7. Others

7. Agricultural Robots Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Region

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. North America

7.2.1. US.

7.2.2. Canada

7.2.3. Mexico

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Germany

7.3.2. UK

7.3.3. France

7.3.4. Italy

7.3.5. Rest of Europe

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.4.1. China

7.4.2. India

7.4.3. Japan

7.4.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.5. Latin America

7.5.1. Brazil

7.5.2. Middle East & Africa

8. Company Profiles

8.1. AG Leader Technology

8.1.1. Overview

8.1.2. Financials

8.1.3. Product Benchmarking

8.1.4. Recent Developments

8.2. AGCO Corporation

8.2.1. Overview

8.2.2. Financials

8.2.3. Product Benchmarking

8.2.4. Recent Developments

8.3. Harvest Automation, Inc.

8.3.1. Overview

8.3.2. Financials

8.3.3. Product Benchmarking

8.3.4. Recent Developments

8.4. Drone Deploy

8.4.1. Overview

8.4.2. Financials

8.4.3. Product Benchmarking

8.4.4. Recent Developments

8.5. Agribotix LLC

8.5.1. Overview

8.5.2. Financials

8.5.3. Product Benchmarking

8.5.4. Recent Developments

8.6. Deere & Company

8.6.1. Overview

8.6.2. Financials

8.6.3. Product Benchmarking

8.6.4. Recent Developments

8.7. Boumatic Robotics, B.V.

8.7.1. Overview

8.7.2. Financials

8.7.3. Product Benchmarking

8.7.4. Recent Developments

8.8. Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc.

8.8.1. Overview

8.8.2. Financials

8.8.3. Product Benchmarking

8.8.4. Recent Developments

8.9. Autonomous Solutions, Inc.

8.9.1. Overview

8.9.2. Financials

8.9.3. Product Benchmarking

8.9.4. Recent Developments

8.10. GEA Group

8.10.1. Overview

8.10.2. Financials

8.10.3. Product Benchmarking

8.10.4. Recent Developments

8.11. CLAAS KGaA mbH

8.11.1. Overview

8.11.2. Financials

8.11.3. Product Benchmarking

8.11.4. Recent Developments

8.12. CNH Industrial

8.12.1. Overview

8.12.2. Financials

8.12.3. Product Benchmarking

8.12.4. Recent Developments

