Agricultural Robots Market 2020 Industry Size, Share, Technology analysis, Top Key Players (Deere & Company, Trimble, Agco Corporation, Agjunction, DJI, Boumatic Robotics, B.V.) and Forecast Report 2023

Agricultural robot is a robot deployed for agricultural purposes. The main area of application of robots in agriculture today is at the harvesting stage. Emerging applications of robots or drones in agriculture include weed control, cloud seeding, planting seeds, harvesting, environmental monitoring and soil analysis.

Harvesting management is the most widely used application in agricultural robots as it plays a vital role in understanding the field variability and helps farmers in maximizing their yields. Increasing labor cost is motivating farm owners to adopt automated harvesting system. Automated harvesting management held the largest market share among all applications due to the high adoption rate among farmers and growers.

Top Key Players analyzed in Global Agricultural Robots Market are Deere & Company, Trimble, Agco Corporation, Agjunction, DJI, Boumatic Robotics, B.V., Lely Holding, AG Leader Technology, Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc., AG Eagle LLC, Agribotix LLC, Autocopter Corp, Blue River Technology, Auroras, Grownetics, Autonomous Tractor

Market Segment By Type –

• Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)/Drones

• Milking Robots

• Automated Harvesting Systems

• Driverless Tractors

• Other Robots

Market Segment By Application –

• Harvesting Management

• Field Mapping

• Dairy Farm Management

• Soil Management

• Irrigation Management

• Pruning Management

• Weather Tracking and Forecasting

• Inventory Management

• Others

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Agricultural Robots Market

Chapter 1, to describe Agricultural Robots Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Agricultural Robots, with sales, revenue, and price of Agricultural Robots, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Zero Energy Buildings (ZEBs), for each region, from 2013 to 2020;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2020;

Chapter 12, Agricultural Robots Market market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Agricultural Robots Market sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

