Agricultural Micronutrients-Global Market Outlook 2022

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Agricultural Micronutrients market is accounted for $5.07 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $9.23 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 8.9%. Increasing demand of effective fertilizers for good quality yield, lack of macronutrients, rising issues of soil deficiency and high demand for bio fuels are some of the factors fueling the market. However, limited knowledge on micronutrients in emerging countries is limiting the market growth.

Zinc micronutrients segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its application in food industry. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period attributed to increasing disposable income and rising health awareness on nutritional food.

Some of the key players in Global Agricultural Micronutrients market include Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., Coromandel International Limited, Syngenta International AG, Compass Minerals International Inc., Haifa Chemicals Ltd, Monsanto Co., The Mosaic Company, ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd., Land O’Lakes Inc, Bayer Crop, Yara International ASA, Agrium Inc., E. I. DUPONT DE NEMOURS AND COMPANY, Dow Chemical Co., BASF SE and Nufarm Limited.

Crop Types Covered:

Cereals & grains

Fruits & Vegetables

Oilseeds & Pulses

Others

Plantation

Floriculture

Form Covered:

Chelated

Diethylene Triamine Pentaacetic Acid (DTPA)

Ethylenediaminetetraacetic Acid (EDTA)

D,L-Aspartic Acid N-(1,2-Dicarboxyethyl) Tetrasodium Salt (IDHA)

Ethylenediamine Di-2-Hydroxyphenyl Acetate (EDDHA)

Hydroxybenzyl Ethylenediamine Diacetic Acid(HBED)

Non-Chelated

Types Covered:

Boron

Zinc

Molybdenum

Copper

Manganese

Iron

Others

Chloride

Cobalt

Nickel





Modes of Applications Covered:

Soil

Fertigation

Foliar

Other Modes of Application

Hydroponics

Seed Treatment





Regions Covered:

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East

Brazil

Argentina

South Africa

Egypt





What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Emerging Markets

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Agricultural Micronutrients Market, By Crop Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Cereals & grains

5.3 Fruits & Vegetables

5.4 Oilseeds & Pulses

5.5 Other Crop Types

5.5.1 Plantation

5.5.2 Floriculture

5.5.3 Permanent crops

5.5.4 Pasture grassland

5.5.5 Other cultivation

6 Global Agricultural Micronutrients Market, By Form

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Chelated

6.2.1 Diethylene Triamine Pentaacetic Acid (DTPA)

6.2.2 Ethylenediaminetetraacetic Acid (EDTA)

6.2.3 D,L-Aspartic Acid N-(1,2-Dicarboxyethyl) Tetrasodium Salt (IDHA)

6.2.4 Ethylenediamine Di-2-Hydroxyphenyl Acetate (EDDHA)

6.2.5 Hydroxybenzyl Ethylenediamine Diacetic Acid(HBED)

6.3 Non-Chelated

7 Global Agricultural Micronutrients Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Boron

7.3 Zinc

7.4 Molybdenum

7.5 Copper

7.6 Manganese

7.7 Iron

7.8 Other Types

7.8.1 Chloride

7.8.2 Cobalt

7.8.3 Nickel

8 Global Agricultural Micronutrients Market, By Mode of Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Soil

8.3 Fertigation

8.4 Foliar

8.5 Other Modes of Application

8.5.1 Hydroponics

8.5.2 Seed Treatment

9 Global Agricultural Micronutrients Market, By Geography

9.1 North America

9.1.1 US

9.1.2 Canada

9.1.3 Mexico

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 Germany

9.2.2 France

9.2.3 Italy

9.2.4 UK

9.2.5 Spain

9.2.6 Rest of Europe

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.3.1 Japan

9.3.2 China

9.3.3 India

9.3.4 Australia

9.3.5 New Zealand

9.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.4 Rest of the World

9.4.1 Middle East

9.4.2 Brazil

9.4.3 Argentina

9.4.4 South Africa

9.4.5 Egypt

10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies

11 Company Profiling

11.1 Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.,

11.2 Coromandel International Limited

11.3 Syngenta International AG

11.4 Compass Minerals International Inc.,

11.5 Haifa Chemicals Ltd.

11.6 Monsanto Co.

11.7 The Mosaic Company

11.8 ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd.,

11.9 Land O’Lakes Inc

11.10 Bayer Crop

11.11 Yara International ASA

11.12 Agrium Inc.

11.13 E. I. DUPONT DE NEMOURS AND COMPANY

11.14 Dow Chemical Co.,

11.15 BASF SE

11.16 Nufarm Limited

