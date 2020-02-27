Agar-Agar Market Overview, Scope and Advancement Outlook Till 2026

The Agar-Agar Market recently Published Global Market research study with more than 100 industry informative desk and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on “Agar-Agar Market” The report provides information and the advancing business series information in the sector to the exchange. The report gives an idea associated with the advancement of this market development of significant players of this industry. An examination of this Agar-Agar market relies upon aims, which are of coordinated into market analysis, is incorporated into the reports.

Green Fresh Group, Kingyen, Shantou Chenghai District Agar Glue Factory, Huey shyang, Fuli Agar Factory, Mingfu Fujian Agar, Marine Hydrocolloids, ROKO, Agarmex, Hispanagar, Sobigel, B&V Agar, Iberagar, Bang Tou Ta Shan, Fujian Global Ocean Biotechnology, Taike Biotechnology, Agar Brasileiro, Fujian Wuyi Feiyan Agar, etc.

The global Agar-Agar market size was estimated at USD 215.18 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2020 to 2026

Dairy products that require more or less firm gel structure use the additive to stabilize their shape and consistency and thus preserve their optical freshness during shelf life They provide an added advantage to food manufacturers as the gels are not affected during the manufacturing process and display high thermal stability. It can thicken, jellify and stabilize the food items at a low concentration level of 0.04% without any technical support

Agar-agar is a unique natural hydrocolloid obtained from the red seaweeds of Gelidium and Gracilaria. These gels are considered more compact and resistant as compared to other gelatin or carrageenan gels. The product’s gel strength is also considerably higher as compared to gelatin. The product also eliminates the need for the addition of any foreign substance such as acids, sugar, proteins and cations for optimizing food texture or flavor.

By Shape

By Raw Materials

Food

Pharmaceutic

Cosmetics

Daily Chemical

Scientific Research

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

