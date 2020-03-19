Affinity chromatography Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2018 – 2025

The process of separation of mixture of colored compounds into individual components is called chromatography. Resins form an important component of chromatographic techniques; they are used in gel filtration, affinity, Ion exchange, hydrophobic interaction, size exclusion and mixed mode chromatographic techniques. Chromatography resins are used for the purification of monoclonal antibodies, affinity tagged proteins, and other bio-molecules. They are used for various purification of wide variety of enzymes and proteins such as albumin purification. The demand for chromatography resin has been increased for monoclonal antibody production that is used in therapeutic areas like oncology, tuberculosis, and autoimmune diseases. This monoclonal antibodies are in demand due to ease of availability and low cost.

Affinity chromatography method is largely preferred for isolation of minor milk proteins from complex protein mixtures on a laboratory scale. Apart from it, its demand has been rising as a separation technique in other food applications as well. This growth in affinity chromatography is directly driving the affinity chromatography resins market. Furthermore, rising demand of affinity chromatography resins for therapeutic antibodies, bio-similar, disposable pre-packed columns, and increasing R&D investments in the pharmaceutical and biotechnological industry is also facilitating its growth across several countries in the world.

The global affinity chromatography resins market can be segmented on the basis of products, application and region. On the basis of product, the global affinity chromatography resins market can be segmented into synthetic and native. The native product is expected to hold a significant share during the forecast period. On the basis of global application, the affinity chromatography resins market can be segmented into food & beverage, biopharmaceutical industry, and clinical research organizations. The biopharmaceutical application segment is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period. On the basis of region, the global affinity chromatography resins market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America. Amongst all, North America and Europe is expected to be the most lucrative affinity chromatography resins market owing to favorable government initiatives and increasing demand in pharmaceutical, biotechnological, and healthcare sector for drug development in the region.

The key players operating in global affinity chromatography resins market are Pall Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Illumina Inc, Affymetrix Inc, Tokyo Chemicals Industries Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., E-Chrom Tech, Tosoh Corporation, Sigma-Aldrich Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., BASF AG, Jasco Inc., Techcomp Ltd., Merck KGaA, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Inc., among others.

