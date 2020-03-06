Aesthetic Lasers and Energy Devices Market Overview, Trends, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast (2020-2025)

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Aesthetic Lasers and Energy Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” finds that the global aesthetic lasers and energy devices market size reached US$ 3,786 Million in 2019. Aesthetic lasers and energy devices are therapeutic equipment used for performing several cosmetic procedures to treat the skin through non-invasive or minimally invasive technologies. These devices help in achieving results with less downtime, more efficacy and a higher level of safety.

Global Aesthetic Lasers and Energy Devices Market Trends:

The rising consciousness about physical appearances has encouraged individuals to undergo medical and cosmetic procedures to enhance and beautify their looks and treat skin defects. This, along with the growing geriatric population, has increased the demand for aesthetic lasers and energy devices and procedures across the globe. With increased awareness about aesthetic medicine, the leading pharmaceutical companies are making significant advancements and developments for offering safer, faster and less invasive surgical treatments. Moreover, the growing consumer expenditure capacities, along with the ongoing research and development (R&D) activities in the field of dermatology, are further anticipated to provide a positive thrust to the industry growth. Looking forward, the market value is projected to reach US$ 6,734 Million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% during 2020-2025.

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Break by Product Type

1. Laser Resurfacing Devices

2. Body Contouring Devices

3. Aesthetic Ophthalmology Devices

4. Others

Based on the product type, the market has been segregated into laser resurfacing, body contouring, aesthetic ophthalmology and other devices. Amongst these, laser resurfacing is the most popular product type, holding the largest market share.

Market Break by Application

1. Hair Removal

2. Skin Resurfacing

3. Skin Rejuvenation

4. Body Shaping and Skin Tightening

5. Others

On the basis of the application, body shaping and skin tightening represent the largest application segment, accounting for the majority of the overall market share. Other major segments are hair removal, skin resurfacing and skin rejuvenation.

Market Break by Technology

1. Laser Based Technology

2. Light Based Technology

3. Energy Based Technology

The market has been categorized based on the technology into laser-, light- and energy-based technologies.

Market Break by End-Users:

1. Cosmetic Centers

2. Dermatology Clinics

3. Hospitals

4. Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)

Based on the end users, the market has been classified into cosmetic centers, dermatology clinics, hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers. Aesthetic lasers and energy devices are majorly utilized in ambulatory surgery centers.

Market Break by Region:

1. North America

2. Asia Pacific

3. Europe

4. Latin America

5. Middle East and Africa

Region-wise, North America holds the leading position in the market. It is further segregated into the United States and Canada. Other major regions include Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia and Indonesia), Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain and Russia), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile and Peru), and Middle East and Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates).

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined, with some of the key players being Allergan Plc, Bausch Health Companies, Inc., Sciton, Inc., Cutera, Inc., Lutronic Corporation, Fosun International Limited, Fotona d.o.o. and Cynosure LLC.

