Aerospace Plastics Market 2020 Analysis & Future Development Till 2026 Curbell Plastics, Zeus, Loar Group Polyflour Plastics, 3P – Performance Plastics Products, Grafix Plastics

The aerospace plastics market was valued at $744 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $1,133 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2019 to 2026.

The key players operating in the aerospace plastics industry include PPG Industries, DuPont, Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials, Röchling, Sabic, SAINT-GOBAIN, Solvay, Victrex plc., Drake Plastics, and Ensinger. The key players adopted several strategies such as new product launch, agreement, acquisition, and expansion to sustain the intense competition and maintain aerospace plastics market share. Other players in the aerospace plastics industry of the market include Curbell Plastics, Zeus, Loar Group Polyflour Plastics, 3P – Performance Plastics Products, Grafix Plastics, PACO Plastics & Engineering Inc., and others.

Key market segments

By Material Type

• Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK)

• Poly Methyl Methacrylate (PMMA)

• Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

• Poly Carbonate (PC)

• Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS)

• Others

By Type of Aircraft

• Commercial

• Military

• Rotorcraft

• Space

By Application

• Cabin Interior

• Windows & Windshield

• Airframe

• Propulsion System

Aerospace Plastics Market: Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

