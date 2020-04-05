Computing technology has advanced at a rapid pace. However, the gains in computing power in the recent years haven’t really been as great as they used to be. In simple terms, you do not need top of the line specs for your laptop in order to run most software applications. The modern laptops or the latest laptops usually are an overkill for most software applications in case you do not plan to do any 4K video editing on your laptop. This is the reason, experts recommend buyers to seriously consider UK refurbished laptops as an alternative to buying a completely new laptop. Refurbished laptops offer a number of advantages over completely new models.

One of the biggest advantages of UK refurbished laptops is the lower cost. In fact, you can buy a decent refurbished laptop that runs most of the modern programs for less than one third of the price of the latest laptop. Simply put, you can buy 3 refurbished laptops for the cost of a completely new one.

One of the most common misconceptions about refurbished laptops is the quality of the hardware. Fortunately, there are many reputed sellers of refurbished laptops these days. There was a time when quality was an issue but these days, you have many options as a huge supply of good quality hardware is available.

Another important thing you need to know is that manufacturers also sell refurbished laptops. These are the laptops that are labeled as factory refurbished. These are the laptops that have been returned by the owners for some minor issues such as a cracked screen or a scratch somewhere. In many cases, such issues are also detected during manufacturing and these laptops are not sold by the manufacturer.

Instead, they prefer to sell these as refurbished laptops. These laptops undergo a lot of tests and everything is fixed before these are sold again. The manufacturer reloads the operating system, re-formats the drive and runs several tests to make sure everything is working properly before it is listed for sale. In many cases, the refurbished laptop is available at a fraction of the price of the original.

You can also buy refurbished laptops from other companies in this business. These companies buy cheap laptops that are a year or two old. They do the necessary repairs and if needed, also install upgraded parts. These companies are in the volume business which means they make money by moving a lot of inventory. They often sell these laptops at extremely attractive prices. In most cases, these laptops not only have the upgraded components but also look brand-new.

As far as buying a good quality refurbished laptop is concerned, you need to make sure that the seller is a reputed one. If you are buying from an online platform, pay attention to the ratings and reviews of the seller before clicking that buy button. You also need to pay attention to the warranty offered by the seller. Many reputed sellers offer multi-year warranty that can go as long as 3 years. Carefully check the number of ports as well as the screen quality and other things before clicking that buy button.

Overall, refurbished laptops offer a number of advantages as most of these laptops are almost as good as new and can run most of the popular applications. However, you still need to do your research and make sure you only buy from a reputed seller in order to get the most value for your money.