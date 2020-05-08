Advancements in Prune Juice Concentrate Market to boost Revenues Through 2018 – 2028

Market Outlook

Prune Juice is an accustomed sight on retail shops, but until recently it has not been used widely in concentrated form as a food ingredient. The Prune Juice Concentrate is gaining popularity as a food ingredient. Successful applications of Prune Juice Concentrate includes an array of bakery products as well as dairy products, selective beverages, brewery, preserves, sauces, confections, and snack foods. It has been discovered that Prune Juice might hinder the mold development in various bakery products due to its high malic acid content. Besides, the Prune Juice Concentrate has also been used as a colorant and natural sweetener. Owing to its countless number of applications, the Prune Juice Concentrate has attracted profound interest from the international market and is likely to spectate a significant growth in the years to come. Subsequently, Prune Juice has conventionally been sort by customers to be a nutritious and natural food product, the continued trend toward a healthier regime and routine ought to continue to fuel improved use of prune products in the coming years.

Increasing Consumption of Bakery Product Paves the Way for Prune Juice Concentrate Market:

Prunes are a well-known Super Fruit that has both health improving nutrients and an alluring taste. Eating Prunes everyday concretes the way to a healthier regime and brings back the fun into the diet. Prune Juice Concentrate is a homogenous product prepared by concentrating a water extract of dried prune. It has a natural dark brown color. Not like other fruit juice concentrates, Prune Juice Concentrate does not require refrigeration and is free from sulfites and other artificial preservatives. The high potassium and low sodium content in Prune Juice Concentrates favor its use in products made for consumers with elevated blood pressure. The growth of the bakery industry and consumers’ demand for organic products and transparency towards food products has led an upsurge in the usage of Prune Juice Concentrate. Prune Juice Concentrate is also supposedly used by tobacco producers to add flavor to the tobacco at different stages of production. Prune Juice Concentrate can make up to about 0.5% of the total weight of the tobacco used in one cigarette. Furthermore, Prune Juice Concentrate is also used in Pharmaceuticals to cure various health issues like high blood pressure, fever, constipation, digestion, diabetes, and jaundice. Numerous overall health benefits linked with Prune Juice Concentrate are expected to drive the product demand in Pharmaceuticals applications as well.

Global Prune Juice Concentrate: Market Segmentation

On the basis of End-use, the global Prune Juice Concentrate market has been segmented as –

Food & Beverages Bakery and Confectionary Preserves Dairy Products

Tobacco

Pharmaceuticals

On the basis of Nature, the global Prune Juice Concentrate market has been segmented as –

Natural

Organic

On the basis of Function, the global Prune Juice Concentrate market has been segmented as –

Colorant

Sweetener

Humectant

Flavoring Agent

Global Prune Juice Concentrate Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Prune Juice Concentrate market are Sunsweet Growers Incorporated, BMT Weiser LLC, Bayas Del Sur S.A, SANF GROUP, NAM VIET PHAT FOOD CO. LTD., and Valley View Foods, Inc. among others. The global Prune Juice Concentrate market has progressed on the outline of new product innovations and will continue to grow the same way during the period of forecast.

Key Developments across the Globe:

The FDA has listed what can legally constitute Prune Juice Concentrate. Approval from FDA for the use of certain food ingredients such as Prune Juice Concentrate is one of the primary drivers of the Prune Juice Concentrate market. Attributing to the nutritious properties Prune Juice Concentrate holds, the market is expected to observe a healthy hike in the years to come.