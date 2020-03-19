Advancements in Cardiotoxicity Market to boost Revenues Through 2018 – 2026

Between 1994 and 2006, 45% of the drugs were taken off the market, due to Cardiotoxicity. Medical technology has improved in numerous segments of patient care, and adjacently, treatments have also improved.

As per the National Cancer Institute, cardiotoxicity is defined as the ‘toxicity that affects the heart’. This not only includes a direct effect of a drug on the heart but also an indirect effect due to alterations of hemodynamic flow alterations or due to thrombotic events.

A rising cardiotoxicity relevance has been witnessed as a consequence of the global improvement in cancer management, which has led to better survival. Several targeted therapies have widened the cardiotoxicity spectrum for antineoplastic drugs. As per the FDA and EMEA regulations, all phase I clinical trials have to undergo rigorous cardiac monitoring plan. The identification of the toxic effects of kinase inhibitors and the development of new drugs that exclude toxic kinases is the goal.

An example is the successful redesign of imatinib to reduce its cardiotoxicity effects for the treatment of GIST. Prevention and treatment of cardiovascular diseases in this population of patients have improved and prolonged the survival among cancer patients.

The key strategy in reducing cardiotoxicity is better knowledge regarding the potential cardiotoxicity of drugs and the identification of the target patient pool. Early detection and treatment of cardiovascular disease induced by drugs require close monitoring and this policy minimizes serious acute and chronic cardiotoxicity events. The involvement of cardiologists during early clinical drug development will be instrumental in order to identify potential cardiotoxicity in patients.

Global Cardiotoxicity market is projected to witness considerable growth in the forecast period owing to the technological advancement and development of innovative devices to improve the lifestyle drive the market of Cardiotoxicity market.

The primary focus for the development of new devices and technology by the manufacturer drive the Cardiotoxicity market in the near future. Favorable reimbursement scenario and government funding towards the development of new devices drive the market of Cardiotoxicity.

Cost effective procedure is one of the factors which drives the market of Cardiotoxicity. The advantage of Cardiotoxicity over the traditional method will spur the Cardiotoxicity market in near future. However, undergoing clinical trial in the US might hinder the growth of Cardiotoxicity market in near future.

The global Cardiotoxicity market is segmented on basis of indication type, end user and geography.

Segmentation by Cardiotoxicity Type Left ventricle dysfunction Anthracyclines Trastuzumab Lapatinib ABL inhibitors Bortezomib Rhythm disturbances Ischaemia Fluoropyrimidines Taxanes Bevacizumab Sorafenib

Segmentation by End User Hospitals Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Segmentation by Geography North America Latin America Europe Asia-Pacific Excluding China China Middle East & Africa



North America dominates in the global Cardiotoxicity market due to rising awareness and high adoption of advanced cardiac surgical treatments. Moreover, the adoption of home healthcare devices as a result of government regulations have forced hospitals for readmissions, which is expected to propel the demand for cardiac diagnostic and monitoring devices. Japan and China are the fast-growing regions in the global Cardiotoxicity market after North America.

China is estimated to have the largest geriatric population. This increases the prevalence of cardiac disease in the region, hence, having a positive impact on the growth of Cardiotoxicity market. The Asia Pacific is expected to be one of the fast-growing markets due to major steps being taken in the healthcare sector by various governments.

Examples of some of the key players in the Cardiotoxicity market are Medtronic, St. Jude Medical, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson, Boston Scientific Corporation, Biotronik, Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation, Liva Nova, CR Bard, Cardinal Health Inc, Becton Dickson Company, Cook Medical.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on,

Cardiotoxicity Market Segments

Cardiotoxicity Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

Cardiotoxicity Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2024

Cardiotoxicity Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Cardiotoxicity Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis includes

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding China

China

Middle East & Africa

Report Highlights: