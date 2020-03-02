Advanced Wound Dressing Market | Latest Industry Scenario, Trends, Restrain & Future Forecast to 2025

Advanced Wound Dressing Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2019-2025- Rising geriatric population, prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing awareness about the usage of advanced wound care products are some of the major factors driving the market growth.

Global Advanced Wound Dressing Market is valued at USD 6309.62 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 11168.93 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 8.50% over the forecast period.

Scope of Global Advanced Wound Dressing Market Report–

Advanced wound dressing is used to heal acute and chronic wounds especially thse chronic wounds. Advanced wound dressing has shown very significant results in diabetic patients as well in chronic wounds that takes a long time or cannot be healed by traditional wound dressings. It revolves around the principle of moisture therapy, which provides moisture to the wound site to encourage natural cell repair while giving the wound, room to breathe.

Products utilized in most wound care generally fit better around different wound shapes and sizes and are more resistant to environmental inhibitors and foreign particles. For instance; film dressings are intended to adhere firmly to the skin surrounding a wound without sticking to the wound itself. This creates a moist environment and helps to avoid necrosis. Seaweed-derived alginate dressings come in a variation of shapes to cover wounds and trap bacteria, which can be removed during dressing changes.

Global advanced wound dressing market report is segmented on the basis of product type, wound type, end-user and region & country level. Based on product type, global advanced wound dressing market is classified into foam dressings, hydrogels, film dressings, alginates, wound contact layer and super absorbent dressing. Based on wound type, the market is classified into surgical wound, ulcers, burns pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, and others. Based on end-user, global advanced wound dressing market is classified into hospitals, wound care centers, ambulatory centers, home healthcare, clinics and community healthcare.

The regions covered in this Advanced Wound Dressing market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Advanced Wound Dressing is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players-

Global Advanced Wound Dressingmarket report covers prominent players like Smith & Nephew PLC, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Acelity (KCI Licensing, Inc.), Convatec Group PLC, Baxter International, Inc., The 3M Company, Coloplast A/S, Mölnlycke Health Care AB and among others.

Market Dynamics–

Increasing prevalence of type I and II diabetes is expected to drive the demand for advanced wound dressing products as prolonged diabetes leads to diabetic foot ulcers. For instance: as per the International Diabetes Federation, global prevalence of diabetes is expected to increase from 366.0 million in 2011 to 552.0 million by 2030. Increasing cases of burns and trauma injuries across the globe are also anticipated to propel the market growth.

According to the American Burn Association (ABA), in 2016, around 486,000 people were given medical treatment due to burn injuries in U.S. It is also reported that complications of infection have accounted to be highest in burn patients. However, less awareness in developing countries and high cost associated with advanced wound dressing products can hamper the growth of the market.

Regional Analysis –

North America dominated the global advanced wound dressing market in 2018 owing to the increasing road accidents, sports injuries, and presence of several key players in this region is anticipated. According to Association for Safe International Road Travel (ASIRT); over 37,000 people die in road crashes each year, an additional 2.35 million are injured or disabled in United States.

Moreover, the presence of adequate skilled professionals and highly developed healthcare infrastructure are also expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period in this region. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing awareness about the benefits of advanced wound dressing in developing countries such as China, Japan, and India.

Market Segmentation:–

By Product Type:

Foam dressings

Hydrogels

Film dressings

Alginates

Wound contact layer

Super absorbent dressing

By Wound Type:

Surgical wound

Ulcers

Burns pressure ulcers

Venous ulcers

Others

By End-User:

Hospitals

Wound care centers

Ambulatory centers

Home healthcare

Clinics

Community healthcare

