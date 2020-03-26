Advanced Wound Care Market Size (Value & Volume), Future Trends, Opportunities and Sales Channels, Forecast 2027

Global Advanced Wound Care market research gives point by point investigation and upcoming patterns of the Healthcare industry. Owing to the genuineness of the information and data, this Advanced Wound Care market report is going to assist administrators, managers, academicians, examiners, and industry officials without a doubt. The study is empowered with Healthcare market patterns and along with that the fundamental answers are outlined by diagrams and tables, for a quick examination. The examination moreover covers both the current and prior ebb and flow market patterns, drivers and impediments depicted by the Healthcare market.Advanced Wound Care market research report aims to highlight the upcoming capability and trends of the Healthcare business. The report additionally incorporates various topics that are going to prove valuable for specialists. Item types, programming, and market measurements and offer, fundamental industry drivers and requirements are included in this Advanced Wound Care report. It examines the competitive scene, key players, extension shots, and regions. All this is achieved by employing research tools and techniques such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The advanced wound care market accounted to US$ 8,181.9 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 11,564.6 Mn by 2025.

Market Insights

Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes & Related Chronic Wounds

Diabetes is one of the largest global health emergencies of the 21st century. Each year more and more people live with this condition, which can result in life-changing complications. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), in 2017, number of people with diabetes in North America was approximately 46 million which is expected to grow at 62 million in 2045. The increase in the disease prevalence is around 35% during the forecast period. Type 2 diabetes is the most prevalent form of diabetes and has increased alongside cultural and societal changes. In high-income countries up to 91% of adults with the disease have type 2 diabetes. As per the report of IDF, one in 11 adults have diabetes in 2015, and it will decrease to one in 10 adults till 2040.

Technological Advancement in Advanced Wound Care Products

Advanced wound care products are ideally preferred for the post-surgery wound treatment. In October 2017, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation launched the Revize / Revize-X Collagen Matrix, for plastic and reconstructive surgery. The matrix is an expandable matrix which is offering up to double the initial coverage area once hydrated and fully expanded. Likewise, Acelity innovated the V.A.C.ULTA Therapy System in the U.S. in April 2017, The V.A.C.ULTA Therapy System, is latest generation negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) system, which improve clinicians’ experiences by leveraging first-to-market connectivity technology.

Key Competitors In Market are

Smith & Nephew

Acelity L.P.

Braun Melsungen AG

Integra Lifesciences Corporation

ConvaTec

3M

MiMedx, Inc.

Mölnlycke Health Care

Paul Hartmann AG

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Strategic InsightsApprovals and agreements were observed as the most adopted strategy in global advanced wound care industry. Few of the recent product launch and collaboration and others are listed below:2018: In April, 2018, Kerecis proposed the study results in Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Spring meeting to be held April 25 to 28. Kerecis is exhibiting at booth 230 at the Charlotte Convention Center.

2017: In October, 2017, Integra LifeSciences Launches Integra SurgiMend PRS Meshed Collagen Matrix For Breast Reconstruction In Europe.2016: In April 2016, Integra LifeSciences Announces Agreement With Vomaris Wound Care, Inc. To Commercialize VolTAC Antimicrobial Wound Dressing.Market segmentation:

Advanced Wound Care Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Product (Dressings, Devices, and Bioactives), Wound Type (Surgical, Trauma, Burns, Ulcers, Diabetic Foot, Others), End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Care Centers, Wound Care Centers, and Others) and Geography

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

