Advanced Wound Care Market 2020 By Business Analysis, Industry Types, Demand, Capacity, Applications, Services, Innovations and Forecast 2025

The major factors attributing to the advanced wound care industry is steadily growing in the incidence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, and reducing the duration of hospital stays to bind the surgical costs.

Advanced wound care is nothing but healing, preventing or getting rid of an already existing infection. A large part of wound care is wound treatment. Wound Care consists of various dressings depending on the type of wound. There are certain wounds which could be treated at home, while some need hospital care.

Following are the various types of wound healing methods in the advanced wound care industry:

Dry Dressing: Dry dressing is done to the wounds which have a small amount of drainage and low severity level. It only consists of Gauge Material. These dressings are good to keep the wound covered from air and to promote healing. Also to take out whatever small amount of infection left. Wet-to-Dry Dressing: These are used mostly for post-surgical wound care as well as debridement of wounds. Once the gauze dries, it can be removed. It dries onto the infection or necrotic areas to remove them. Chemical Impregnated dressings: These dressings are usually provided by the manufacturers. They come soaked in a healing promoting chemical. These dressings require a secondary dressing.

Foam dressing: The dressings which require additional padding, use the foam dressing. They also act as a shield from the weather and physical disturbances. But, they can be tricky while putting them on or removing due to the surrounding skin. Alginate Dressing: Alginate dressings are composed of calcium, sodium salts and also provide a moist environment for the healing process. They are better used for larger wounds such as ulcers or donor sites. Hydro fiber dressing: Hydro fiber are similar to the alginate dressing when we talk about the absorbing qualities but they do not affect hemostatic. However, when using these dressings, a secondary dressing is almost always required. Transparent Film Dressing: This specific type of dressing is more like a plastic covering for the wound. Transparent film dressings are used primarily on dry wounds. Hydrogel Dressing: Hydrogel dressings are used for wounds which require moisture to heal and are more directed to the infected area. It helps promote the body’s own natural functions of removing necrotic tissue. It is advised not to be used on dry wounds.

Hydrocolloid Dressing: This one doesn’t allow oxygen to reach the infected area. It is like the wet-to-dry dressing but it is not recommended for the infected area. This type of dressing can last up to 7 days with a close eye and must be removed with care. This innovation, advancement and initiatives has a tremendous potential to uplift the advanced wound care market share globally.

Benefits shown by the evolution happening in the advanced wound care industry to the following kind of patients are:

The wounds caused and if not treated in time can spread the infection in the body which will further make the things even more difficult to be handled. For diabetic people, the wounds take longer to heal. If they do not take care of these wounds, it may lead to the formation of gangrene and thus making it worse. Thus, the wounds, major or minor, small or big, need to be treated carefully.

Wound care also benefits people with ostomy or fistula complication.

Patients with pressure ulcers.

Patients with neuropathic wounds of any duration.

Due to the high population, Asia-Pacific holds potential growth in the global advanced wound care market. Europe is believed to be the second-largest attractive market for advanced wound care products. The advanced wound care industry holds prominent players such as Smith & Nephew and BSN medical, 3M Company, Coloplast A/S, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation and more, all geared up to increase the advanced wound care market size.

