Advanced Report on 5G Market Forecast 2025 with CAGR Growth of 48.65% by Leading Key Players: T-Mobile USA, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., AT&T, Inc., Qualcomm, Inc., Ericsson

The telecommunication operators across the globe have acknowledged the need of a complete overhaul of the existing network infrastructure as the sudden surge in the number of connected devices have proved these infrastructures incapable of handling the data traffic. While, the data traffic increases, maintaining the QoS of service for the end-users is another critical aspect that needed to be considered for the telecommunication operators. Cut-throat competition for subscriber base, narrowing profit margins have resulted in decreasing revenues for the telecommunication operators and thus the telecommunication industry faced the threat of dwindling down around 2 years back. Rollouts of 4G LTE networks didn’t reap as much revenues as were anticipated for the operators and instead incurred losses for few operators across the globe. In such a dire, scenario, the International Telecommunications Union in partnership with many stakeholders proposed the release of a completely new network architecture that has multiple capabilities. Release 15 and Release 16 were named as the standards for wireless telecommunication that is popularly recognized today as 5G. The 5G market in North America for the industry automation end-use sector is growing at CAGR of 48.65% and is expected to reach US$ 1.25 Bn in 2025 from 0.17 Bn in 2020.

Some of the key players of 5G Market:

T-Mobile USA, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., AT&T, Inc., Qualcomm, Inc., Ericsson, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Verizon Communications, Inc., Nokia Networks, Telefonica S.A., Orange S.A.

The Global 5G Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Market Segment by Networking Infrastructure:

Small Cell

Macro Cell

Market Segment by Industry Vertical:

Smart Automotive

Healthcare

Smart Transportation & Logistics

Consumer Electronics

Industry Automation

Building & Home Automation

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global 5G market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall 5G market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

What the report features:-

Global analysis of 5G Market from 2020 – 2025 illustrating the progression of the market. Forecast and analysis of 5G Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2020 – 2025. Forecast and analysis of 5G Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global 5G Market. Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies. The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the 5G Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies. Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets. Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it. Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

