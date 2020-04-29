Advanced Process Control Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019-2024)

Market Overview

The advanced process control market was valued at USD 1150.37 million in 2018, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 1,944.85 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 9.33%, over the forecast period, 2019 – 2024. Advanced process controls (APC) are deployed optionally to basic process controls. APCs are added subsequently to address particular performance or economic improvement opportunities in the process.

– Although the concept of APC has been around for more than three decades, it has only recently gained increased prominence, as factory units across the world are increasingly focusing on process optimization.

– These solutions aid in integrating the information, as well as control, power, and safety solutions to respond to the overall demand of the affordable energy, meeting stringent government regulations, and driving down costs.

– The major driver for the global advanced process control market is the increasing demand for automation solutions across various industries. Major industries are adopting automation solutions to aid their business model as efficient as possible. In order to better the process with basic automation solutions, many organizations are choosing APC software.

– However, the complexity of APCs makes it tough to engineer and support. A skilled workforce is required to perform engineering and support. This factor may hinder the adoption of APCs in some industries

– Saki Corporation (Japan), an innovator in the field of automated optical and x-ray inspection and measurement equipment, announced that its automated optical inspection (AOI) systems are the first AOI systems to be certified by Panasonic to support its APC-MFB2 System. This partnership with Panasonic Smart Factory Solutions brought Saki a very important aspect for yield improvement, not only in the pre-reflow process, but also in the entire SMT line for meeting M2M connection requirements.

Scope of the Report

Advanced process control (APC) is a technology that maximizes operational performance and process profitability, thus enabling companies to gain more from their assets. Process manufacturers have been using advanced process control (APC) technologies for the last several decades. Advanced process control has its application in various industry verticals like oil and gas, petrochemical, and food and beverage, among others.

Key Market Trends

Oil and Gas is Expected to be the Largest Segment in the Market

– The oil and gas segment is expected to account for a significant market share in the advanced process control market. Higher adoption rates of automation and critical nature of operations in the industry support the demand for APC.

– With a downturn in oil prices in the recent past, the industry is currently focusing on improving efficiency and deferring investments from new projects toward developing the existing infrastructure.

– Companies in the industry are increasingly deploying advanced solutions that provide various long term benefits, such as enhancing efficiency, to drive the revenue growth with limited investments. The oil companies with production increasing year on year are always in search of advance process that cut down cost and increase profitability.

North America is Expected to Hold a Major Share in the Market

– Establishment of new power plants, presence of leading semiconductor manufacturing industries, and demand for industrial automation are expected to augment the North American APC systems.

– The United States is in the middle of an energy resurrection. Technological advancements in hydraulics and drilling fracturing (fracking) of shale formations have led to a rise in the oil and gas production.

– The country also has the largest installed nuclear power capacity and generates the most nuclear power in the world. Approximately 20% of the US electricity is produced at 99 nuclear reactors, spread across 31 states. It is estimated that new nuclear reactors are expected to be developed, by 2021.

– As advanced process control systems improve nuclear power plant reliability, they are witnessing a significant increase in their demand in the region.

Competitive Landscape

The advanced process control market is competitive, with the presence of several major players and small players. The market is slightly consolidated. Major players apply strategic initiatives, such as acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, expansions, and technology launches, to gain a competitive advantage over the competitor and to retain their positions in this market. Many players are investing in R&D to develop a cost-effective product portfolio.

– January 2019 – ControlSoft, Inc. a global provider of software products and advanced control technologies used for real-time process control in the industrial markets, acquired eSimulation Inc. a pioneer in the field of midstream natural gas gathering and processing cloud-based software solutions.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Demand for Automation Solutions across Various Industries

4.3.2 Rising Safety and Security Concerns are Expected to Boost the Demand for APC Systems

4.3.3 Inclination of Enterprises Toward Energy-efficient Processes

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Associated Complexities Challenge the Market Growth

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Type

6.1.1 Advanced Regulatory Control

6.1.2 Model Predictive Control

6.1.3 Inferential, Sequential, and Compressor Control

6.2 By End-user Vertical

6.2.1 Oil and Gas

6.2.2 Petrochemical

6.2.3 Pharmaceutical

6.2.4 Food and Beverage

6.2.5 Energy and Power

6.2.6 Chemical

6.2.7 Other End-user Verticals

6.3 Geography

6.3.1 North America

6.3.1.1 United States

6.3.1.2 Canada

6.3.2 Europe

6.3.2.1 United Kingdom

6.3.2.2 Germany

6.3.2.3 France

6.3.2.4 Rest of Europe

6.3.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.3.1 China

6.3.3.2 India

6.3.3.3 Japan

6.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.3.4 Rest of the World

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 ABB Ltd

7.1.2 Aspen T

