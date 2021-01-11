Advanced Distribution Management Systems Software Market Analysis and Precise Outlook – ABB Group (Switzerland), and Indra Sistemas (Spain), Schneider Electric SE (France)

Advanced Distribution Management Systems Software Market Report has newly added to its massive repository. The global Advanced Distribution Management Systems Software market has been analyzed by focusing on different verticals of the businesses such as market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, key players, business approaches, technologies, and standard operating procedures.

The advanced distribution management system market for North America is expected to grow US$ 1208.7 million by 2025 from US$ 286 million in 2018.

The major manufacturers covered in this report : Oracle Corporation (U.S.), ABB Group (Switzerland), and Indra Sistemas (Spain), Schneider Electric SE (France), General Electric Company (U.S.), ABB Group (Switzerland).

In Asia-Pacific, during the latter years the countries such as South Korea, Japan, and Australia, have exhibited considerable growth in their efforts to enhance their utility network systems. For instance, in South Korea, the government pronounced its aim to reduce the CO2 levels by 30% by 2020. In order to achieve this, the government of South Korea collaborated with private companies to initiate the national smart grid project on Jeju Island. This joint venture invested an approximate amount of US$ 240 billion. More such projects across the APAC region, particularly in the southeastern part of the region is anticipated to elevate the demand for Advanced Distributed Management System Market in APAC.

This report segments the global Advanced Distribution Management Systems Software Market on the basis of Types are :

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

On The basis Of Application, the Global Advanced Distribution Management Systems Software Market is Segmented into :

Buildings and Facilities

Electric and Gas Utilities

Government

Mapping and Surveying

Mining

Rail and Transit

Roads and Highways

2017: Open Systems International Inc. has been awarded a contract for delivering an advanced distribution management system to Bhutan Power Corporation Limited. This will be used by the Bhutan Corporation to deliver electricity to the city’s 115,000 inhabitants.

2017: Schneider Electric SE signed MoU with Saudi Electricity Company to provide high-quality products and solutions which are specially designed for the utility market.

2017: Advanced Control Systems, Inc. announced its partnership with PSI Software AG, a global provider of software solutions for utilities and other industries. This combined the EMS of PSI with ADMS of ACS to provide a better management system across the Americas.

In November 2015, General Electric (GE) acquired Alstom’s power and grid business. This acquisition has transformed GE’s offering in the energy sector as Alstom has added to its core industrial growth of the energy business. Similarly, on December 2015, GE and American Electric Power (AEP), the largest electric utility provider in the U.S., launched the Integrated Distribution Operating Platform (IDOP).

Regions covered By Advanced Distribution Management Systems Software Market Report 2019 to 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

