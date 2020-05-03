Advanced Distribution Management Systems Market 2020 Precise Outlook – ABB Group, Schneider Electric SE, S&C Electric Company

Global Advanced Distribution Management Systems Market 2019 Industry Research Report added by MarketInsightsReports.com to its vast repository provides important statistics and analytical data of Advanced Distribution Management Systems Market Trends, Growth, Share, Size and Forecast Report to 2025. It gives a complete understanding of the market.

Advanced Distribution Management Systems Market report focuses on Advanced Distribution Management Systems volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Advanced Distribution Management Systems market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China, and Japan.

The following Companies are covered: ABB Group, Schneider Electric SE, S&C Electric Company, General Electric Company, Oracle Corporation, Indra Sistemas, Survalent Technology, Capgemini Consulting, Siemens SE, amongst others

Summary

An advanced distribution management system (ADMS) is the software platform that supports the full suite of distribution management and optimization. An ADMS includes functions that automate outage restoration and optimize the performance of the distribution grid. ADMS functions being developed for electric utilities include fault location, isolation and restoration; volt/volt-ampere reactive optimization; conservation through voltage reduction; peak demand management; and support for microgrids and electric vehicles.

The market size of ADMS has considerably grown over the past few years on the account of evolving smart grid and the emergence of technologies such as advanced metering infrastructure, outage management system, and energy management system. Rapid industrialization in emerging economies such as India and China has increased the demand for energy in these regions. Also, the demand for affordable and reliable energy has forced the utilities to upgrade to advanced technologies and enhance their electric and distribution network, thereby driving the adoption of ADMS.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software

Service (Consulting, System Integration, Support and Maintenance)

Market segment by Application, split into

Energy and Utilities

IT and Telecommunications

Manufacturing

Defense and Government

Infrastructure

Healthcare

Transportation and Logistics

Others

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. Third by regions, this report focuses on the sales (consumption), production, import and export of Advanced Distribution Management Systems in North America, Japan, Europe, India, Southeast Asia and China.

