Advanced Baby Monitors Market Analysis on Top Key Players, Revenue Growth and Business Strategies Forecast 2026

According to a recent research study ”Advanced Baby Monitors Market, By Type (Stationary, Wearable), By Offering (Audio and Video and Tracking devices) By End User (Homecare, day-care others) opportunities and forecast 2020-2026” published by Data Library Research, the Advanced Baby Monitors Market Studies many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Advanced Baby Monitors Market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

The major players covered in Advanced Baby Monitors Market: Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd, Motorola, Inc, Dorel Industries Inc, iBaby Labs, Inc, NETGEAR Inc, Summer Infant, Inc, VTech, Lorex Technology Inc, Angelcare Monitor Inc, Safety 1st.

Market Overview

Advanced baby monitors allow the parents to track the actions of their children. Growing awareness regarding the child safety has been encouraging the working parents to purchase such type of product. Increase in the number of working parents in countries including Canada, U.S., and China, is expected to remain the major factor driving the market growth. The products reduce stress of parents when they are at work or away from the home as device facilitate the consumers with real-time communication among parents and children. Additionally, rapid penetration of the smartphone has been assisting the growth of industry as they permit the parents to watch the child from any location.

Product innovation with the utilization of IoT (Internet of things) and new technologies is raising the demand for products in both developing and developed countries. Features including ease of installation, portability, and WLAN connection have been appealing the consumers around the world. However, decrease in the birth rate triggered by the sedentary and high-stressed lifestyle is predictable to hinder the market demand for industry in upcoming years. Moreover, safety concerns associated with the baby monitors can be challenge for the makers of the advanced baby monitor industry.

Competitor overview

Over past few years, producers such as VTech Communications, Inc.; Summer Infant, Inc.; Lorex Technology Inc. and Lorex Technology Inc.; have been announcing new baby monitors to increase their consumer base and gain competitive advantage. Furthermore, other manufacturers such as Kimberly-Clark (Huggies) and Procter & Gamble Company (Pampers) are entering market by incorporating tracing devices in their monitors. In July 2019, Pampers declared to launch a smart diaper which will track child’s urine and sleep.

