Advanced Authentication in the Financial Service Market Industry Status and Global Briefing 2020 Nokia Samsung, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Texas Instruments

Advanced authentication provides a central place for all authentication policies to be managed. This is important because organizations are usually forced to operate and maintain multiple infrastructures. Advanced authentication, two-factor authentication, or multifactor authentication requires an additional separate factor or credential to complete the log-in or transaction process.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Advanced Authentication in the Financial Service Market: Qualcomm Technologies Inc., MediaTek Inc., Intel Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Xilinx Inc., Nokia Corporation, Broadcom Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Integrated Device Technology Inc., Anokiwave Inc., Qorvo Inc., MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc., Cavium Inc., Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Texas Instruments, Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV.

Market Overview-

Biometrics Segment to Hold Major Share

Biometrics analyze and verify/authenticate individuals based on human physical characteristics, such as fingerprint, retina, iris, palm, speech, and voice, among others.

This method of authentication has been widely adopted, owing to the key advantages it offers, namely its non-repudiation, non-transferable, and non-identifiable nature, thus providing a high level of protection against fraud.

The technology found successful implementation across various end users, such as forensics, governments, banking and financial institutions, and enterprise identity management, among others. Moreover, the widespread availability of fingerprint sensors in affordable mobile devices and government national ID programs have been instrumental in increasing the awareness and adoption of this technology.

Competitive Landscape

These companies are leveraging on strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and profitability. In Jan 2018, Gemalto announced PURE white-label payment solution services to GhIPSS (Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems), a subsidiary of Ghana’s central bank that manages the country’s interbank payment processing system.

This operation is expected to increase the visibility of the company in the African region. In the same month, HID Global announced that its HID Approve two-factor mobile authentication and verification platform supports Apples iPhone X Face ID facial recognition system. The company expects facial recognition to play an increasingly significant role in its authentication offering, combined with threat and fraud detection.

