Adoption Scenario of Automotive Valve Stem Seal Market to Remain Positive Through 2017 – 2025

Global Automotive Valve Stem Seal Market: Overview

Valve stem seals are small relative to other gasket and seals in an engine, the play a major part in the lubrication. The valve stem seals are different from others due to their design, which is made to leak. But the amount and the way in which it leaks is controlled precisely to achieve the specific goal. Valve stem seals provide controlled oil leak to lubricate the valve stem as it slides in the valve guide. The oil leak has to precisely control, as too little oil can cause stem and guide wear and too much can cause carbon build up which leads to damaged valve seats, increased emission, and excessive oil consumption.

Automotive valve stem seals are available for gasoline and diesel engines with and without boosting. There’s increasing demand for valve stem seals due to growing automotive market and increased production in emerging markets like Asia.

Global Automotive Valve Stem Seal Market: Drivers and Restraints

The major factor to this growth is increasing vehicle manufacturing in countries like China, Brazil and India and increased installation of Valve Stem Seal. Due to high disposable income there’s a growing demand for automobiles which is in turn driving the valve tem seal market. Tremendous changes in technology have been made on the “lower cylinder seal,” piston rings. When installed properly piston rings control oil and compression in a cylinder to an infinite degree. With most valve seals, however, this is not the case. The “upper cylinder seal”, the valve, has been protected by an “O-ring” or “umbrella” type of valve stem seal. These seals serve the same purpose as building a house with a good roof, but not enclosing the sheltered area with walls. In some cases, in proper climatic conditions, this might be adequate, but certainly not desirable.

These types of seals are based on the theory that what oil goes down the valve stem into the combustion chamber is by gravity flow only. This pays no attention to the tremendous vacuum forces acting upon the lower end of the valve stem, or to the mist or spray effect that the rapidly reciprocating springs, rocker arms, and pushrods have on the oil in the valve chamber. Therefore, where these types of seals are used, we have a marvelously efficient “lower cylinder seal”, and no “upper cylinder seal” at all, merely an oil deflector.

Global Automotive Valve Stem Seal Market: Market Segmentation

The Global Automotive Valve Stem Seal Market is segmented by Type and Application

Based on Type, Global Automotive Valve Stem Seal Market is segmented into:

Integrated Seal

Non-Integrated Seal

Based on Application, Global Automotive Valve Stem Seal Market is segmented into:

Diesel Engine

Gasoline Engine

Global Automotive Valve Stem Seal Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, Automotive Valve Stem Seal Market has been categorized into seven key regions including North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan, APEJ, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The APJ region is dominated by developing countries like China and India. The automotive industry in this region is growing a higher pace than others. Growing technological improvements and sealing capabilities is expected to further the demands of functional and high-performance products in the automotive industry. European countries are the hub of automotive manufacturers delivering high performance and high-quality vehicles. Eastern Europe still follows its Western counterparts, which gives the later more exposure in their market. The USA leads the valve stem seal market is North America. Increasing number of production and demand has resulted in OEMs setting up manufacturing plants in Canada and Latin American countries like Mexico and Brazil. Japan, with its new market policies, have been setting up part manufacturing plants in Asia and Latin American countries and is expecting a higher growth in the following years.

Global Automotive Valve Stem Seal Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified in the Automotive Valve Stem Seal Market include:

SKF

Dana

Zhong Ding

ElringKlinger

Federal-Mogul

NOK-Freudenberg

Qingdao TKS

ShangYu

