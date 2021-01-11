Additive Manufacturing Market Overview – Key Futuristic Trends and Competitive Landscape With Key Vendors Profile like 3D Systems, Inc., 3T Ltd., Biomedical Modeling Inc., ENVISIONTEC, INC

Another business knowledge report released by Data Bridge Market Research with title “Worldwide Additive Manufacturing Market Status and Forecast (2019-2026) by Region, Product Type and End-Use” has capacities to raise as the most huge market worldwide as it has remained assuming a momentous job in building up dynamic effects on the general economy. The Global Additive Manufacturing Market Report offers vivacious dreams to finish up and study market size, showcase trusts, and focused environment. The examination is inferred through essential and auxiliary measurements sources and it contains both subjective and quantitative enumerating. A portion of the key players profiled in the investigation are 3D Systems, Inc., 3T Ltd., Biomedical Modeling Inc., ENVISIONTEC, INC., EOS Systems Inc., Integer Holdings Corporation, GPI Prototype and Manufacturing Services, LLC

Download FREE PDF sample copy of this research [email protected] http://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-additive-manufacturing-market&captain

The global additive manufacturing market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 3.99 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 11.56 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 14.20% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising occurrence of structural heart diseases and technological developments in the industry.

Competitive Analysis:

The global additive manufacturing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of additive manufacturing market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the additive manufacturing market are 3D Systems, Inc., 3T Ltd., Biomedical Modeling Inc., ENVISIONTEC, INC., EOS Systems Inc., Integer Holdings Corporation, GPI Prototype and Manufacturing Services, LLC., Surgival, SLM Solutions, Xilloc Medical B.V., Dentsply Sirona, Renishaw plc., Stratasys Ltd., Morris Technology, Materialise, Limacorporate S.p.a., ExOne among others.

Global Additive Manufacturing Market By Technology (Powder Bed Fusion, Directed Energy Deposition, Binder Jetting, Sheet Lamination), Materials (Homogeneous Materials, Heterogeneous Materials), Material Type (Plastic, Metal alloy, Rubber, Others), Products (Surgical Equipment, Prosthetics & Implants, Tissue Engineering), End-Users (Automotive Manufacturing, Consumer Products, Government/Military, Architecture, Healthcare, Academic Institutions, Dental, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Additive Manufacturing Market

Additive manufacturing is also called as 3D (three dimensional) printing, and it is utilized for the creation of 3D objects. The 3-D object is created using computer, to create the object, additive processes are used. The 3D objects can be modified as per the industry requirement. The numerous industries which include 3-D object are healthcare, automotive, education, government, research, defense, aerospace, consumer products and industrial.

Grab Your Report at an Impressive 30% Discount! Please click [email protected]

https://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-additive-manufacturing-market&captain

Market Drivers

The growth of several industries including as automotive, FMCG, semiconductor, manufacturing, aerospace, food & beverages, healthcare serves as a stimulant for the growth of additives manufacturing market.

Rising demand for additive manufacturing in the dental and medical industries drives the growth of this market.

Reduction in the prices of additive manufacturing-based machines and fall in the prices of 3D printers would fuel the growth of the market.

Growing awareness amongst the people would increase the demand for additives.

The increased investments in the Research and development of better software and technology, and the development of innovative equipment’s and their applications, fosters the growth of this market.

Market Restraints

Regulatory hurdle in many countries is one of the constraints for the market.

The limited access of additive manufacturing in the underdeveloped and developing economies would restrain the growth of the market.

Segmentation: Global Additive Manufacturing Market

By Technology

Powder Bed Fusion

Directed Energy Deposition

Binder Jetting

Sheet Lamination

By Materials

Homogeneous Materials

Heterogeneous Materials

By Material Type

Plastic

Metal Alloy

Rubber

Other

By Products

Surgical Equipment

Prosthetics & Implants

Tissue Engineering

By End User

Automotive Manufacturing

Consumer Products

Government/Military

Architecture

Healthcare

Academic Institutions

Dental

Others

By Geography

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2018, 3D Systems launched the FabPro 1000, a less costly, highly efficient DLP-based 3D printer framed for dental and jewelry production, and for high quality plastic prototypes. It has a printing speed which is three times faster than that f its competitors, and is marketed as simple to use SLA printer. In July, 2018, 3D systems launched an e-commerce site for the sale of its new printer, to make it easily accessible to its customers.

In April 2018, ExOne launched Innovent+ metal Additive Manufacturing machine. It is developed for use lab for research and education. It provides two times the print volume of its previous models with enhanced powder handling capabilities. It is equipped with a new Ultrasonic recoater which is framed to offer material adaptability and is easy to operate.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global additive manufacturing market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: [email protected]