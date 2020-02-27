Addiction Treatments Market: Information, Figures and Analytical Insights2017 – 2025

Global Addiction Treatments Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Addiction Treatments industry.

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Addiction Treatments as well as some small players.

Segmentation

The global addiction treatments market is segmented on the basis of treatment approach and geography. By treatment approach, medication and therapy are the components of this market. On the basis of geography, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World are components of this market.

Global Addiction Treatments Market: Regulatory Drug Approval

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved naltrexone, acamprosate, and disulfiram for treating alcohol dependence. Topiramate is a drug that is displaying encouraging results in clinical trials for treating alcohol dependence. Some of the formulations for treating nicotine dependence include chewing gums, lozenges, patches, and spray. Also, the FDA has approved two prescription medications for treating nicotine dependence, namely bupropion and varenicline.

Global Addiction Treatments Market: Drivers and Restraints

The increased use of addictive substances such as alcohol, tobacco, and drugs along with increased marketing initiatives to raise awareness about the detrimental effects of drug addiction is driving the global addiction treatments market. On the other hand, factors such as unwillingness to opt for rehabilitation programs and lack of mental and physical stability of patients during the treatment programs is challenging the growth of this market.

Major Companies in Global Addiction Treatments Market

The report outlines the competitive scenario of the global addiction treatments market with a detailed business profile of the major companies operating in the market. GlaxoSmithKline plc, Reckitt Benckiser plc, Pfizer Inc., and Orasure Technologies are some of the major companies that operate in this market.

