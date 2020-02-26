Acute Lung Injury Treatment Market Growth, Forecast and Value Chain 2017 – 2025

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Acute Lung Injury Treatment market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Acute Lung Injury Treatment market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period.

competitive landscape of the acute lung injury treatment market through Porter’s five forces analysis. The research publication provides references of mergers and acquisitions, the research and development activities, details on licensing and collaborations. The report probes into the strategies related to marketing, shares, and product portfolio of the key participants operating in the global acute lung injury treatment market.

Global Acute Lung Injury Treatment Market: Insight into Key Aspects

Acute lung injury is a part of the systemic inflammatory process where the lung demonstrates symptoms similar to other tissues such as extravascation of protein rich fluid, destruction in capillary endothelium, and interstitial edema. This leads to stiffening of the lungs and eventually triggering mismatch in ventilation-perfusion. Other contributory factors which are likely to lead to acute lung injury comprise pneumonia, sepsis, major trauma, and inhalation of noxious fumes. As augmented vascular leakage is a principal occurrence in the acute lung injury and thus, therapies are being targeted towards decreasing the leakage.

Adenosine is also blamable for enhancing the endothelial barrier over the activation of adenosine receptor. Faron Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. is at present engaged in the development of pharmacological treatments for acute lung injury with the help of a consortium consisting European Commission, Traumakine program (University College London Hospital (UCLH) and University of Torino and University of Turku). The FP-1201-lyo treatment for acute lung injury is now in the 3rd phase of clinical trials and is anticipated to obtain European marketing authorization in the near future.

Global Acute Lung Injury Treatment Market: Upcoming Innovations

Mechanical ventilation is the first choice for the supportive treatment of patients with acute lung injury. It includes delivery of air/oxygen at tidal volumes and frequencies to be enough to decrease the pressure on breathing with simultaneous progress in oxygenation. In case, a patient requires lengthy mechanical ventilation, the tracheotomy process is suggested that permits stable airway, mobilization, and ease out the deterring of mechanical ventilation. Though extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) is not used extensively, it is in function for certain cases.

Global Acute Lung Injury Treatment Market: Competitive Landscape

The vendors in the acute lung injury treatment market are APEPTICO Forschung und Entwicklung GmbH, Altor BioScience Corporation, Bachem Holding AG, Carolus Therapeutics, Inc., Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Discovery Laboratories, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Implicit Bioscience Ltd., and KYORIN Pharmaceutical Co. among others.

