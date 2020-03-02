Acute Care Hospital Beds and Stretchers Market Size 2019, Share, Growth Rate and Gross Margin, Development Trends & Industry Forecast Report 2025

Acute Care Hospital Beds and Stretchers Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2019-2025- Increasing geriatric population and rising number of hospital admissions are anticipated to drive the growth of Global Acute Care Hospital Beds and Stretchers Market.

Global Acute Care Hospital Beds and Stretchers Market is valued at USD 6295.7 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 8453.5 Million by 2025 with a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period.

Acute care beds and stretchers are majorly used to accommodate patients to manage labour (obstetric), cure illness or provide definitive treatment of injury, perform surgery, relieve symptoms of illness or injury (excluding palliative care), reduce severity of illness or injury, protect against exacerbation and/or complication of an illness and/or injury which could threaten life or normal functions and perform diagnostic or therapeutic procedures.

Many kinds of acute care beds are available in the market such as; laterally tilting beds which supports intensive care unit staff in caring for and repositioning patients. It promotes faster recovery and contributes to cost-effective working in the hospital unit. Patients can enjoy a high level of comfort and optimum protection. For a successful recovery, the patient needs to sit up and stand again as quickly as possible. Early mobilization brings strong health and economic benefits. This purpose can be fulfilled with mobilization bed.

Global acute care hospital beds and stretchers market report is segmented on the basis of product type, end-user and region & country level. Based upon product type, global acute care hospital beds and stretchers market is classified into beds and stretchers. Based upon end-user, global acute care hospital beds and stretchers market is divided into ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals and others.

The regions covered in this Acute Care Hospital Beds and Stretchers Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, the market of acute care hospital beds and stretchers is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, Middle East Asia (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt) GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players –

Some major key players for global acute care hospital beds and stretchers market are Midmark Corp, Howard Wright Limited, Invacare Corporation, LINET, Getinge AB, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Stryker Corporation, Paramount Bed Co., Ltd. and Others.

Increasing Geriatric Population Coupled with the Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Worldwide Drives the Growth of Global Acute Care Hospital Beds and Stretchers Market

The major factor driving the growth of global acute care hospital beds and stretchers market is increasing geriatric population coupled with the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. Many of the developed and developing countries are facing an unprecedented and rapid rise in the number of elderly people that has far?reaching health and economic implications. Aging is a well?established risk factor for the development of multiple chronic diseases, including cardiovascular disease, stroke, cancer, osteoarthritis, and dementia. For example; As per American College of Cardiology Foundation; Heart disease is the most frequent condition in older adults and the No. 1 cause of death. Heart failure, coronary artery disease, and atrial fibrillation are common reasons for health visits and hospital stays. Normal aging causes your heart and blood vessels to stiffen, which can lead to these conditions in later years..

In addition, increasing cases of road accidents are also anticipated to drive the growth of global acute care hospital beds and stretchers market. For example; As WHO; Approximately 1.35 million people die each year as a result of road traffic crashes. Increasing number of road traffic injuries increase the number of hospital admissions and foster the demand for acute care hospital beds and stretchers. Furthermore, increasing awareness about the benefits of acute care hospital beds and stretchers among health professionals and improving healthcare infrastructure are also supplementing the growth of the market.

However, high operational cost may hamper the market growth. In spite of that, increasing advancements in the field of acute care hospital beds and stretchers can provide various opportunities for the further growth of the market.

Asia Pacific is Expected to Dominate the Global Acute Care Hospital Beds and Stretchers Market

The global acute care hospital beds and stretchers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global acute care hospital beds and stretchers market within the forecast period attributed to the improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing cases of road accidents and hospital admissions in this region. For example; In 2017, road accidents in India decreased by merely 3.27% with 4,64,910 road crashes as against 4,80,652 in 2016. As many as 147,913 persons died in road crashes in 2017 against 1,50,785 in 2016. In addition, increasing geriatric population coupled with the increasing cases of chronic diseases in this region are also augmenting the market growth in this region.

Market Segmentation:-

By Product Type:

Beds Surgical Beds Bariatric Beds Maternity Beds Critical Care Beds

Stretchers Specialty stretchers Emergency and transport stretchers Procedural stretchers Others



By End-User:

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Hospitals

Others

