Active and Intelligent Packaging Market Studies, Insights by Industry Experts 2020 to 2026

The active and intelligent packaging market is valued at USD 17.5 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach a value of USD 32.7 billion by the end of 2025, growing at a projected CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period of 2018 – 2025

Top Companies : Amcor, Ampac, PakSense, Inc., Avery Dennison, CCL Industries, BASF, Clariant International, DowDuPont, Grace (WR) & Company, Graphic Packaging, 3M Company, Sealed Air Corporation, Reynolds Group, Landec Corporation, Crown Holdings, Inc., Timestrip UK Ltd., Multisorb Technologies, Inc., Temptime Corporation, Thin Film Electronics

Global Active & Intelligent Packaging market size will increase to 32700 Million US$ by 2025, from 17500 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period

Active & Intelligent Packaging Breakdown Data by Type :-

Paper

Plastic

Metal

Glass & Wood

Others

Active & Intelligent Packaging Breakdown Data by Application :-

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Electronics

Others

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Active & Intelligent Packaging Market in these regions, from 2020 to 2026 (forecast), covering:- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa

The terms active packaging, intelligent packaging, and smart packaging refer to packaging systems used with foods, pharmaceuticals, and several other types of products.Both active packaging and intelligent packaging involve functions that go beyond the containment and protection of a product. The difference between the two is that while active packaging acts directly with the packaged product by interacting chemically or biologically with it the aim of intelligent packaging is to detect and communicate information about the condition of the product, without taking a direct action

