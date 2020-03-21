Activated Carbon Market Estimated size Expand at a Robust CAGR over 2026

Global Activated Carbon Market was valued US$ 3.2 Bn in 2017 and is estimated to reach approximately US$ 6.2 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about 9 % during a forecast.

Growing water treatment in industries and increasing manufacturing & environmental standards is driving the activated carbon market. In addition, growing demand in mercury control technology for industrial air purification applications accelerates the market growth. Activated carbon removes the impurities from water primarily through surface adsorption. Activated carbon has wide use as a catalyst in chemical synthesis industry. Governments across the globe are offering subsidies for water as well as air purification, this will favour the overall global market growth. High price of raw material is hampering the growth of activated carbon market. Rising water and air pollution level, offers potential opportunities for activated carbon market expansion in the forecast.

Activated carbon is available in different forms such as granular, powdered, extruded and more. Among these, the granular activated carbon offers high adsorption that makes it ideal for removing contaminants from air, water, liquids, and gases. Granular activated carbon offers larger particle size as compared to powdered one. Activated carbon in granular form is used in gas phase applications.

Water Purification segment is the fastest growing in activated carbon market. Water treatment is the largest application segment of activated carbon accounted half share of the activated carbon in 2017. Some of the areas of application of activated carbon in water treatment are aquariums, groundwater remediation, potable water etc. In order to meet stringent industrial process requirements, water to be used in beverage production, energy, and life sciences, activated carbon. Air purification segment is the second largest in activated carbon market attributed to rapid air pollution.

North America holds the two-thirds of a share in an activated carbon market. Expansion of end-user industries, like pharmaceutical, oil & gas is expected to drive the market during the forecasted period. Increase in the number of drilling rigs in North America is expected to gradually increase the consumption of activated carbon during the extraction process. Drilling in Gulf countries offers new opportunities for the use of activated carbon in the oil & gas field. The Asia Pacific witnesses a dynamic growth in activated carbon market. Several low-cost producers of activated carbon in countries such as China and Japan are offering their products at competitive prices. A growing focus on the management of water pollution and scarcity in countries such as China, India, South Korea, and Taiwan, increased number of end-users are expected to adopt activated carbons.

Carbon Resources LLC, Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc., Kureha Corporation, Donau Chemie AG, Clarimex, Haycarb PLC, CarboTech AC GmbH, Arkema Group, Kuraray Chemical Co. Ltd., WestRock Company, Siemens AG, Osaka Gas Chemicals Group, Cabot Corporation, and Veolia, Osaka Gas Chemicals Co. Ltd., Albemarle Corporation, ADA-ES, INC., Jacobi Carbons AB, Siemens Water Technologies Corp., Kureha Corporation, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Carbo Tech AC GmbH are major players in activated carbon market.

