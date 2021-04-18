Activated Carbon Market Continues Rapid Growth, Study Reveals Market Size for Emerging Segments | Osaka Gas Chemicals Co., Ltd.; Cabot Corporation; Kuraray Co., Ltd.; HAYCARB (PVT) LTD

The Activated Carbon Market report provides top to bottom analysis and estimation of various market related factors that plays key role in better decision making. This industry analysis report also covers very important aspect which is competitive intelligence and with this businesses can gain competitive advantage to thrive in the market. Activated Carbon Market research report is a careful investigation of current scenario of the market and future estimations which spans several market dynamics. The data and the information regarding the Chemical and Materials industry has been derived from the consistent sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global activated carbon market are Osaka Gas Chemicals Co., Ltd.; Cabot Corporation; Kuraray Co., Ltd.; HAYCARB (PVT) LTD.; KUREHA CORPORATION; Donau Carbon GmbH; Silcarbon Aktivkohle GmbH; Prominent Systems, Inc.; OXBOW ACTIVATED CARBON; Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc.; Albemarle Corporation; Carbon Activated Corporation; Evoqua Water Technologies LLC; Ingevity; CarboTech AC GmbH; Boyce Carbon and OTC among others.

Market Analysis by Segmentation

Global Activated Carbon Market By Product (Powdered, Granular, Extruded/Pelletized, Others)

Raw Material (Coal-Based, Coconut Shell-Based, Wood-Based, Others)

Application (Liquid Phase, Gas Phase)

End Use (Water & Wastewater Treatment, Food & Beverage Processing, Industrial Chemicals, Pharmaceutical & Medical, Automotive, Gas & Air Purification, Mining, Others)

Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Market Drivers:

High levels of demand for water & wastewater processing industries; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing concerns for the environment resulting in greater demand for purification and filter media; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Presence of strict regulations regarding the treatment of water and air in various industries; this factor is expected to augment growth of the market

High levels of research and developments in the production of carbon; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

