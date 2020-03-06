Action Camera Market Analysis Statistics 2020 by Key Driving Factor, Growth, Key Players, Regions, Segments, Type & Outlook to 2025

According to a recent research study “Action Camera Market, By Resolution (Full HD, Ultra HD, Standard Resolution) By Distribution (Online, Retail) By Application (Emergency Services, Sports, Recreational Activities, Others) opportunities and forecast 2020-2026” published by Data Library Research, the Action Camera Market Studies many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Action Camera Market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

The major players covered in Action Camera Market: GoPro, Inc., Sony Corporation, Nikon Corporation, Garmin Ltd, SJCAM, YI Technology, SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd., Drift Innovation

Market Overview

Extreme sports events, seasonal cycles, holidays, and music festivals are key factors propeling the demand for action camera around the globe. In addition, increasing popularity of action cameras in professional activities along with the outdoor adventures is also powering the demand for such cameras.

Evolution in the consumer electronics sector such as extensive use of smart gadgets and miniaturization of sensors is expected to positively impact market growth. Features such as transportability, convenience, versatility and compact size, have resulted increased market growth. The new generation of cameras often have add-ons which allow for Wi-Fi and various other functions to connect users with the other devices. Moreover, these cameras are designed to shoot the videos with first-person perspective, giving viewers a personal view into events such as rock climbing, surfing, and skiing.

Segment Overview

Action cameras have wide-angle lens for capturing view as preferred since 4K resolution provide high-end video quality. Suitability of a video resolution extremely depends on usage of camera and other devices used in foreseeing captured image. Additionally, availability of sensors and semiconductors in the making of the camera unit increases the production process hence resulting into better-quality product. Reduction of chips therefore influences the format and type of resolution for these devices.

The Ultra HD segment is projected to witness high CAGR as the product offers numerous advantages to user. For instance, shooting in ultra UD delivers flexibility in high definition and standard definition. Commercial availability for advanced devices with the UHD features is considerably driving the demand. Customer preference for shooting in the 4K/UHD over 1080p or 720p contributes in growth of segment.

Competitor overview

The global action camera market is categorised by the presence of large number of players in market. New product launch is key strategy opted in recent past by prominent players operating in market. However, owing to high growth potential, numerous players have started providing the cloud storage services for camera to capitalize on market opportunities. For instance, in 2019, GoPro presented HERO8 Black, is highly versatile and blended features from the earlier versions.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Action Camera Market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of Action Camera Market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Action Camera players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Action Camera with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Action Camera submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2026 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

