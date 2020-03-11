Acrylonitrile Market Growth Rate By Top Key Players – Sinopec Group, Ascend Performance Materials LLC, Formosa Plastic Corporation

The Acrylonitrile Market study provides comprehensive data on aspects of competitive intelligence, market research, strategy, planning, pricing and forecasting that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The major key players covered in this report:

INEOS, PetroChina, Asahi Chemicals, Mitsubishi Rayon Chemicals, Sinopec Group, Ascend Performance Materials LLC, Formosa Plastic Corporation, Taekwang Industrial Company, etc.

Click Here to Get Free Sample PDF Copy of Latest Research on Acrylonitrile Market 2019:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/0914841806/global-acrylonitrile-market-study-2014-2025/inquiry?source=nysenewstimes&mode=86

Market Insight:

In terms of acrylonitrile consumption, Asia-Pacific dominates the market due to the strong demand seen in China. The Asia Pacific accounts for more than 50% of acrylonitrile demand and is expected to grow at an above-average growth rate of 3%-4%. The demand for acrylonitrile is directly dependent on the macroeconomic factor of the country as the major demand is driven by the consumption of basic plastics. Other important application includes acrylic fibres, which constitute a major part of acrylonitrile market. But since the past decade, the competition faced by acrylic fibres by its competitor, polyester has negatively reflected in the demand for acrylonitrile. The market is segmented according to its applications such as ABS & SAN Resins, Acrylic fibres, Acrylamide, Adiponitrile, Nitrile Rubber, Carbon Precursors and Others.

China is the biggest market for Acrylonitrile consumption, from 1995 till 2012, the market has grown at an annual average of more than 10% with operating rates estimated to in the early 80s. In China, the Acrylonitrile consumption in the derivative plants’ witnesses a sharp decline during the economic crisis of 2008-2009. Amongst the major applications in China, ABS resin production accounted for 56% followed by fibres at 40% of the total consumption. NBR accounts for a very small share of around 2-3%.

(Special Offer: Get Flat 30% discount on this report)

Inquire for Discount:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/0914841806/global-acrylonitrile-market-study-2014-2025/discount?source=nysenewstimes&mode=86

Regions covered By Acrylonitrile Market Report.

North America (The United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

These segments are thoroughly evaluated on an individual basis and a team of analysts has ensured to give a crystal clear idea about various lucrative segments of the industry. This detailed analysis of segmentation help in offering precise results about the markets related to the industry.

Frequently Asked Questions about “Acrylonitrile market”:

How big is the Acrylonitrile market?

How is the market evolving by demand, segment and region?

What will the market size be in 2025 and at what rate will it grow?

What trends, challenges and barriers are influencing its growth?

Historical and future price trends for Acrylonitrile.

The report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/0914841806/global-acrylonitrile-market-study-2014-2025?source=nysenewstimes&mode=86

ABOUT US:

MarketInsightsReports is an online market research reports library of 500,000+ in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. MarketInsightsReports offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food and beverages, water, advanced materials and much more.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Sales Manager) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]