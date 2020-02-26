Acrylic Acid Market Development Analysis 2018 – 2028

Global Acrylic Acid Market – From FMI’s Viewpoint

On the basis of product type, the global Acrylic Acid market report covers the key segments, such as

Notable Developments

The global acrylic acid market has experienced developments in the last few years. These market developments give an idea about the growth factors of the global acrylic acid market. One of many such developments is mentioned below:

In October 2018, Germany-based BASF SE has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with China-based Sinopec Yangzi Petrochemical Company Limited in Beijing. It is expected that following this deal, the partnership between them for both downstream and upstream chemical production in China will be strengthened. Following this deal it is expected that the reach of the products of BASF SE will expand.

Some of the key market players of the global acrylic acid market are

The Dow Chemical Company

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd.

China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation

BASF SE

LG Chem Ltd

Global Acrylic Acid Market: Growth Drivers

Increased Demand for Personal Hygiene Products to Spell Growth for the Market

The global acrylic acid market is expected to gather momentum from the augmented demand of the product across various end use segments. Acrylic acid is utilized in the making of superabsorbent polymers, which finds primary use in the production of female sanitary napkins and diaper for babies. Superabsorbent polymers come with the ability of water absorption and can retain the same. This property is expected to bolster demand for superabsorbent polymers, which, in turn, is expected propel growth of the global acrylic acid market in years to come.

Superabsorbent polymers are estimated to account for large part of the demand arising out of global acrylic acid market. These polymers are produced by making use of acrylic acid as one of its raw material. As such, increased demand for superabsorbent polymers is expected to trigger growth of the market in years to come.

The global acrylic acid market is likely to rise high on the augmented awareness about hygiene across all age groups across the globe. Escalated demand for use of products such as sanitary napkins, diapers for both adults and babies are forecasted to lead to the growth of the global acrylic acid market in years to come.

Global Acrylic Acid Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific is estimated to exert dominance on the global acrylic acid market over the forecast tenure. Driven by the massive consumption of the product in the form of personal care products, surfactants, adhesives, and coatings in China and India, the regional market is likely to prosper in the years to come.

Furthermore, North America is also expected to play dominating role in the market. The region is estimated to be driven by the increased demand for adult incontinence.

The global acrylic acid market is segmented as:

Application

Paints and Coatings

Adhesives and Sealants

Surfactants

Sanitary Products

Textiles

