Acoustic Wave Sensor Market 2019 Research Report On Insight Analysis by Essential Factors and Trends In Industry by 2027

Market Analysis: Global Acoustic Wave Sensor Market

Global acoustic wave sensor market is projecting a rise in estimated value to an estimated value of USD 1.27 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 11.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 due to increasing concern toward security and surveillance, increasing demand for saw-based temperature sensors and low cost and reliability for small sensors.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Acoustic Wave Sensor Market

Few of the major competitor’s currently working global acoustic wave sensor market are Microsemi., Qualtre, Inc., SENSeOR SAS, Sensor Technology Ltd., NanoTemper Technologies GmbH, Althen GmbH Mess- und Sensortechnik, Transense Technologies plc, pro-micron GmbH & Co. KG, H. Heinz Meßwiderstände GmbH, Hawk Measurement Systems, CTS Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Teledyne Microwave Solutions, Boston Piezo-optics Inc., Burkert, Siemens AG, GE Sensing Inc., Emerson Electric Co.., Mercury United, Honeywell International Inc., Electronic Sensor Technology, among others.

Conducts Overall Global Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of Global Acoustic Wave Sensor Market By Type (Surface Acoustic Wave (Rayleigh Surface Wave Sensors, SH-SAW or STW Sensors, FPW Sensors), Bulk Acoustic Wave (TSM Sensors, SH-APM Sensors)), Device (Resonator, Delay Line), Sensing Parameter (Temperature, Pressure, Humidity, Mass, Torque, Viscosity, Chemical Vapor/Gas), End-User (Military, Automotive, Industrial, Food and Beverages, Healthcare, Environmental), Geography(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Definition: Global Acoustic Wave Sensor Market

An acoustic wave sensor is a device that responds to a physical, chemical, biological, or electrical stimulus by producing an electrical output signal that is a function of the input stimulus. The input stimuli include changing pressure, temperature, stress, or concentration of gas which results in the acoustic sensor to respond by changing its resonant frequency. Acoustic wave sensors have a large market potential as they are competitively priced, rugged, sensitive, reliable, and can have passive as well as wireless connectivity. These sensors become ideal devices for measurement and monitoring desired parameters at remote locations.

Market Drivers:

Increasing concern toward security and surveillance

Increasing demand for saw-based temperature sensors

Low cost and reliability for small sensors

Market Restraints:

Limitations for technology upgradation

Issues associated with energy consumption

Key Developments in the Market

In March 2017, Vectron International entered into an agreement with Furuno to provide Furuno’s Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) receivers and timing modules in North America. This acquisition has led the company to offer customers the leading choice in GNSS timing products in the market

In September 2015, a common research laboratory name Physical acoustics was inaugurated with a purpose of research in thefield of Sensors, Surface and Bulk Acoustic Waves and Sensing Systems.

Competitive Analysis: Global Acoustic Wave Sensor Market

Global acoustic wave sensor market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of acoustic wave sensor market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

