Acne Vulgaris Treatment Market Shares and Strategies of Key Players 2019 – 2024

market segmentation is done on basis of treatment and geography. The Treatment segment differentiated into therapeutics and other treatment. The therapeutic segment is further classified as Retinoid (Adapalene, Tazaroteen, Tretinoin and Isotretinoin), Antibiotics (Erythromycin and Clindamycin), Hormonal agents, combination medications, anti-inflammatory and other agents (Azelaic acid and Resorcinol). Other treatment consists of laser and light therapy, cosmetic procedures and acne scar treatments. Based on the geography, the acne vulgaris market segmentation is North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominates the market of acne vulgaris treatment; as acne is the most common disorder in the United States affecting 40 to 50 million population.

Increasing awareness about the acne in the teenagers, rise in the disposable income has encouraged the consumers to purchase skin care products, unhealthy eating habits and sedentary lifestyle leading to the hormonal problems resulting in development of acne, high prevalence rate of acne and recent as well as upcoming treatments for acne are responsible to drive the acne vulgaris treatment market. The entry of the generics in the acne treatment drug market and the safety issues regarding the products were the factors responsible to hinder the growth of the market.

Some of the major key players in the acne vulgaris treatment market are Valeant Pharmaceutical International Inc. Galderma S.A., Allergan, Stiefel Laboratories, Inc. Bayer AG, Cipher, Hygeia Laboratories Inc. and Johnson & Johnson Private Limited.

This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.

