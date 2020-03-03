Acne Treatment Market Increasing Demand with Leading Player, Comprehensive Analysis, Forecast 2025

Latest research report on ‘ Acne Treatment Market ’ delivers a comprehensive study on current market trends. The outcome also includes revenue forecasts, statistics, market valuations which illustrates its growth trends and competitive landscape as well as the key players in the business.

The Detailed Market intelligence report on the Acne Treatment Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Acne Treatment Market place for the forecast 2019– 2025.

Scope of The Report:

Acne is common among teens. Rising occurrence of the acne and increasing teenage population are the major drivers for the growth of the acne treatment market in the years to come.

Also known as acne vulgaris, acne is a skin condition distinguished by the clogging of hair follicles with dead skin cells or oil. This condition can be constant even after treating it. Acne is predicted to impact the regions of the skin which have a comparatively more number of oil glands, such as, the upper part of the chest, face, and back. Nodules, pustules, papules, cystic lesions, among others are some of the common signs of the disease.

The global market for acne treatment is divided based on treatment, type, end users, and treatment modality. Based on the type, the global market is divided into inflammatory acne, comedonal acne, post surgical/wound acne, cystic acne, and others. Based on treatment, the global market is divided into therapeutic devices, medication, and others. The medication section is-sub divided into antibiotics, retinoid, and others.

The retinoid section is further divided into tretinoin, adapalene, others. The antibiotics section is additionally segmented into clindamycin, erythromycin, and others. The therapeutic devices section is sub-divided into dermabradors, microdermabrader, lasers, and others. Based on treatment modality, the global market is divided into topical, oral, and injectable. Based on end users, the global acne treatment market is divided into ambulatory surgical centers, pharmacies & drug stores, hospitals & clinics, and others.

Key Players in the Acne Treatment Market Report

The major players in the global acne treatment market are ALLERGAN, Stiefel Laboratories, Inc., Galderma S.A., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Valeant, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Roche Holding AG, Bayer AG, and others.

Key Market Segments:

By Type:

Cystic Acne

Inflammatory Acne

Post-Surgical/Wound Acne

By Treatment Modality:

Oral

Topical

By End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

By Medication:

Retinoid

Antibiotics

By Therapeutic Devices:

Lasers

Microdermabrader

Dermabradors

Others

