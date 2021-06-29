Acne Drugs Industry Insights And In-Depth Analysis 2020-2023 : Top Players ALLERGAN, Galderma S.A., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

The Business Research Company’s Acne Drugs Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The acne drugs industry consists of sales of prescription acne drugs (Salicylic acid, Retin-A Micro, Onexton, and Solodyn) and related OTC non-prescription products (cleansers, lotions, gels, toners, masks and pads containing acne-fighting ingredients) which are used to treat skin diseases such as acne vulgaris and acne rosacea. Based on the type of acne, this market is segmented into inflammatory acne and Non-Inflammatory acne. Market in this report does not include the sales of drugs used for Dermatitis and Psoriasis.

An increase in the disposable income of people is one of the major drivers in the acne market. An increase in the disposable income is usually due to an improved economy leading to increased wages and salaries boosting healthcare expenditure. In 2018, Disposable Income in India increased 13.67% when compared to 2017 i.e. from 169 million INR to 192 million INR. Rise in disposable income increased expenditure on facial care products is expected to continue, thereby driving the market in the forecast period.

Acne Drugs Market Segmentation

Acne Drugs Market, By Type:

Inflammatory Acne Drugs

Non-Inflammatory Acne Drugs

Acne Drugs Market, By End User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmacies & Drug Stores

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Acne Drugs Market, By Therapeutic Class:

Retinoids

Antibiotics

Salicylic Acid

Benzoyl Peroxide

Table Of Content:

Executive Summary Acne Drugs Market Characteristics Acne Drugs Market Size And Growth Acne Drugs Market Segmentation Acne Drugs Market Regional And Country Analysis Asia-Pacific Acne Drugs Market China Acne Drugs Market

……

Acne Drugs Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Acne Drugs Market Acne Drugs Market Trends And Strategies Product Pipeline Analysis Acne Drugs Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis Appendix

Some of the major key players involved in the Acne Drugs Market are

ALLERGAN

Galderma S.A.

Valeant Pharmaceutical International Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

North America was the largest region in the acne drugs market in 2018. This region is expected to remain the largest during the next five years. Among the countries, the USA acne drugs market was the largest. The acne drugs market in India is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

