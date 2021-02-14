Acid Dyes Market Growth Will Escalate Rapidly 2027

“Acid Dyes Market” report presents the worldwide market size ( Value, Production and Consumption ), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and 5 Forces forecast 2020 to 2027), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This Acid Dyes market report profiles major topmost manufactures operating ( Dow chemical company, Clarian International, European color, Atul Limited, and BASF SE among others. ) in terms of analyse various attributes such as Production, Consumption, Revenue, Gross Margin, Cost, Gross, Market Share, CAGR, and Market Influencing Factors of the Acid Dyes industry in USA, EU, China, India, Japan and other regions. Besides, the report also covers Acid Dyes market segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients’ information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

Dyes have major application in the textile industry in the manufacturing process of fabric dyes. In the textile industry, dyes are used on silk and protein fibres, and synthetic fibre nylon, however have less use in the manufacture of other synthetic fibres. In the medical field, acid dyes are divided into two classes depending on their application. Acid dyes are used for dyeing basic tissue proteins, and basic dyes are used for colouring other tissue components and cell nuclei. Acid dyes have a wide application for staining textile fibres such as wool, silk, nylon, and are also effective in enhancing durability, strength, and colour of the fabric. As a result, this industry is expected to generate a high demand for acid dyes over the forecast period. Furthermore, growing preference of acid dyes over other alkaline dyes owing to their benefits such as cost effectiveness, durability, resistance to sunlight and water, strength, and colour stability are driving the overall market growth.

However, the complex molecular structure of acid dyes can cause sensitization in humans. Exposure or ingestion of dye dust can increase risk of illness among factory workers. Furthermore, some toxic intermediaries used in the manufacture of acid dyes such as benzidine and o-toluidine have carcinogenic properties. Majority of manufacturers have ceased the use of these dyes, and are opting for safer and cheaper alternatives. As a result, these factors are expected to hamper the growth of the global acid dyes market.

